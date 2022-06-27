The Kitchen Furniture Market in China 2022

Dublin, June 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Kitchen Furniture Market in China" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The report provides a comprehensive picture of the kitchen furniture industry in China, enhanced by historical trends on production, consumption and international trade, analysis of the production and distribution systems and information on major players. The study also includes forecasts of the real growth of the market for the years 2020 and 2025. The research was carried out via direct interviews with Chinese and international kitchen furniture manufacturers operating in China.



Kitchen furniture exports and imports are broken down by country and by geographical region of origin/destination. Historical data are provided for the time frame 2016-2021. A similar analysis was conducted for the international trade of a list of selected appliances (refrigerator and freezers, cooking appliances, clothes washers and driers, dishwashing machines, hoods) relevant for the kitchen industry for the period 2016-2021.



Chinese kitchen production is analysed by including historical series of kitchen production in value and volume for the years 2016-2021. Kitchen production in China is broken down according to:

style (classic, country, modern basic, modern, design, high tech);

cabinet door material (solid wood, veneer, laminated, decorative paper, thermoplastics, lacquered, melamine, aluminium, glass);

cabinet door colour (white, bright, neutral) and lacquering (bright, opaque);

worktop material (solid surface materials, natural and engineered stone, laminated, tiles, steel and aluminium, wood, glass).

An in-depth analysis of the competitive system identifies the leading Chinese manufacturers by kitchen production, sales, price range and exports. Updated company profiles of the top manufacturers provide data on the company's total turnover, number of employees, export share, location of manufacturing plants and distribution channels. The competitive system analysis also identifies a selection of leading international kitchen manufacturers operating on the Chinese market, providing descriptions of their distribution strategies and short company profiles.



The final chapter tries to identify the major domestic demand determinants, which includes macro-economic indicators; population dynamics; consumers' trends and preferences; real estate and construction sector development. A list of more than 60 major players in the kitchen furniture industry in China is also included.



Key Topics Covered:



Basic Data

Overview: Production, International trade, Consumption

Furniture consumption by segment

World market of kitchen furniture: production and consumption. Focus on selected countries

The activity trend

Production, International trade, Consumption, 2016-2021. US$ Million, RMB Million, Thousand units , Prices US$ per unit

Consumption, forecasts 2022-2025. Thousand units

The openness of the kitchen furniture market, 2016-2021

International trade

China and Hong Kong. Exports and Imports of kitchen furniture by country and by geographical area, 2016-2021

World market of kitchen furniture. Main origin of imports for selected countries

Trade of major appliances (focus on selected products). Exports and Imports by country and by geographical area, 2016-2021

Hoods

Refrigerators and Freezers

Dishwashers

Cooking Appliances

Washing machines

Kitchen furniture supply structure

Productive clusters and Employment

Location of a sample of 100 kitchen furniture and appliance manufacturers, by Province

Year of establishment, number of employees and covered plant surface in sqm in a sample of companies

Number of employees and average turnover per employee in a sample of companies

Breakdown of kitchen furniture by style

Breakdown of supply by style. Data 2017-2019-2021

Breakdown of supply by style in a sample of companies

Breakdown of supply by cabinet door material and colour

Breakdown of supply by cabinet door material, colour, lacquering. Data 2017-2019-2021

Breakdown of supply by cabinet door material and colour in a sample of companies

Most used colours for cabinet doors in a sample of companies

Most used types of wood for cabinet doors in a sample of companies

Breakdown of supply by worktop material

Breakdown of supply by worktop material. Data 2017-2019-2021

Breakdown of supply by worktop material in a sample of companies

Manufacturers of cabinet doors and other components

Distribution

Distribution pattern in a sample of companies

Breakdown of domestic kitchen sales by distribution channel. Data 2017-2019-2021

Breakdown of domestic kitchen sales by distribution channel in a sample of companies

Number of outlets and average turnover per outlet in a sample of companies

Main Kitchen furniture retailers in: Guangzhou; Chengdu; Xian; Donguan; Beijing; Qingdao; Hangzhou; Shanghai; Shengyang; Shenzen; Fuzhou

Main furniture chains

Main DIY and Department Stores

Kitchen demand in a selected sample of Chinese cities

Reference prices for kitchen furniture and appliances

Jointed sales of kitchen furniture and built-in appliances

Incidence of built-in appliances on the total value of kitchen consumption. Data 2017-2019-2021

Incidence of built-in appliances on total kitchen sold in a sample of companies.

Leading Electronics-Appliances Stores: Short Profiles.

The Competitive System

Top 50 Chinese kitchen furniture manufacturers: sales, market shares and short profiles

Main exporters

Export sales in a sample of Chinese kitchen furniture manufacturers by Country/Area

Sales by average factory price Top players in the low price range Top players in the middle-low price range Top players in the middle price range Top players in the upper-middle price range Top players in the upper price range Top players in the luxury

Sales by region

Breakdown of domestic kitchen sales by region in a sample of companies

Foreign kitchen furniture players in China

Kitchen furniture sales in China from foreign brands

Economic trend and demand determinants

Macroeconomic data

Population and urbanization process

Construction sector and real estate

