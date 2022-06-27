E-Waste Management Market Size and Business Insights 2022-2029 | Electronic Waste Management Industry Analysis & Forecast Report

Pune, India, June 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

The global e-waste management market strict regulations about the disposal of E-waste by governments is expected to spur opportunities for the market, states Fortune Business Insights, The growing trend towards new electronic products among millennials is predicted to enable speedy growth of the market.

The collecting, analysis, and interpretation of data obtained from authoritative sources about the e-waste management market from 2022 to 2029. The report includes a section on the competition landscape that provides a comprehensive analysis of the market shares held by the top E-Waste Management companies in the industry.

The coronavirus incident has brought the world to an unexpected stop. We understand that this health emergency has negatively impacted various sectors across the globe. Rising support from governments and several companies can help in the fight against this highly infectious virus. There are some industries that are struggling and some are thriving. More or less, nearly every sector is estimated to be impacted by this pandemic.

Get a Sample PDF Brochure:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/e-waste-management-market-102896

In the global market, the chemical industry is the second largest manufacturing industry in Japan. In recent years, the Japanese chemical industry was the fourth-largest industry globally following China, the United States, and Germany. Furthermore, The Japanese chemical industry is dominated by a group of major corporations and tech giants. The chemical industry is the backbone of Japan’s economy.

The Report Lists the Key Companies in the E-Waste Management Market:

Electronics Recyclers International, Inc.

Sims Metal Management

Environmental Hub Holdings

Boliden AB

Umicore

Report Scope & Segmentation:

Report Attribute Details Base Year 2021 Historical Year 2018 – 2020 Forecast Year 2022 – 2029 Segments Covered By Type, By Source Forecast Units Value (USD Billion), and Volume (Units) Quantitative Units Revenue in USD million/billion and CAGR from 2020 to 2029 Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, Latin America and Rest of World Countries Covered Unites States, Canada, Mexico, Unites Kingdom, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Brazil, Argentina, GCC Countries, and South Africa, among others Number of Companies Covered Electronics Recyclers International, Inc, Sims Metal Management, Environmental Hub Holdings, Boliden AB, Umicore E-Waste Management Market Market growth drivers, restraints, opportunities, Porter's five forces analysis, PEST analysis, value chain analysis, regulatory landscape, market attractiveness analysis by segments and region, company market share analysis, and COVID-19 impact analysis.

Inquire Before Buying This Research Report:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/queries/e-waste-management-market-102896

E-Waste Management Market Segmentations

By Type:

Metal

Glass

Plastic

By Source:

Household Appliances

IT & Telecommunication

Consumer Electronics

Medical Equipments

Market Driver :

Surging E-waste to Create Sales Opportunities

The growing consumption of electronics such as CPUs, TVs, Refrigerators, Air Conditioners, and other modern electrical appliances can accelerate the growth of the market. According to the UN report, an estimated amount of e-waste generated in 2018 was 50 million tons. E-waste is also known as urban mining. It is a process of extraction of parts from e-waste to recycle or resale. Moreover, the increasing investments by companies in the procurement of e-scrap are expected to aid the expansion of the market. For instance, in July 2018, Boliden, a Swedish mining and smelting company invested more than 72 million in leaching plants for metal and recycling of e-scrap. This will increase the extraction capacity of metals from residual material. Furthermore, the increasing disposable income has led to high demand for upgraded electronics, hence surplus e-waste.

The strict regulations pertaining to electronics waste disposal can further escalate the growth of the market.

Nevertheless, the increasing recklessness of consumers regarding the disposal of e-waste can create difficulties for the management of e-waste, thus dampening market growth.

Regional Analysis :

Significant Demand for Advanced Electronics to Promote Growth in Asia Pacific

The market in Asia Pacific is expected to hold the largest share owing to the increasing disposable income of consumers. The development of new electronic devices and the surging export of electronics are expected to foster healthy growth of the market in the region. The market in North America is expected to rise tremendously owing to the stringent rules imposed by the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA). The market in the Middle East and Africa is expected to expand significantly owing to the growing need for managing e-waste in the region. The stringent regulations about the disposal of e-waste are expected to fuel demand in the region. Europe is expected to experience steady growth owing to the growing concerns regarding the environment.

Get Your Customized Research Report

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/customization/e-waste-management-market-102896

Read Related Insights:

Smart Waste Management System Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Component (Hardware, Solution), By Waste Type (Solid, Electronic, Paper, Plastic, Glass, Other), By Treatment Method (Collection, Processing, Energy Recovery, Disposal), By Waste Source (Industrial, Residential, Commercial) And Regional Forecast 2022-2029

Solid Waste Management Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Waste Type (Industrial Waste and Municipal Waste {Organic Matters, Paper, Plastic, Glass & Metal and Others}), By Treatment Method (Collection, Processing {Recycling & Composting} and Disposal {Landfilling & Open Dump and Incineration}) and Regional Forecast, 2020-2027

Liquid Waste Management Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Source (Residential, Commercial & Industrial), By Industrial (Paper & Pulp, Chemical & Petrochemicals, Food & Beverages, Textile & Tannery and Others) and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026

About Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ delivers accurate data and innovative corporate analysis, helping organizations of all sizes make appropriate decisions. We tailor novel solutions for our clients, assisting them to address various challenges distinct to their businesses. Our aim is to empower them with holistic market intelligence, providing a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Address:

Fortune Business Insights Pvt. Ltd.9th Floor, Icon Tower, Baner –

Mahalunge Road, Baner, Pune-411045,

Maharashtra, India.

Phone:

US: +1 424 253 0390

UK: +44 2071 939123

APAC: +91 744 740 1245

Email: sales@fortunebusinessinsights.com