MRC Global Appoints Emily Shields to Lead Sustainability Organization

HOUSTON, June 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MRC Global Inc. (NYSE: MRC), the leading global distributor of pipe, valves, fittings and infrastructure products and services to diversified energy, industrial and gas utilities end-markets, today announced the appointment of Emily Shields as Senior Vice President – Sustainability and Assistant General Counsel.



Rob Saltiel, MRC Global’s President and CEO stated, “This newly created role, reporting directly to me and expanding the executive leadership team, reflects MRC Global’s commitment to sustainability and its growing importance to our company. Ms. Shields recently led the publication of our fifth Environmental, Social Responsibility and Corporate Governance Report, incorporating improved data integrity and progress metrics. In her new role, Ms. Shields will also lead MRC Global’s worldwide safety program and communications functions. Her broad experience will add a new dimension to the executive leadership team, and I look forward to her contributions.”

Ms. Shields began her career with MRC Global in 2013. Prior to taking responsibility for the company’s ESG program, she led the company’s litigation and compliance efforts as well as other corporate matters including labor and employment, and health, safety and environment as the assistant general counsel and compliance officer since 2020. Before joining MRC Global, Ms. Shields was a senior attorney at Morgan Lewis & Bockius L.L.P and worked in private practice for 12 years. She earned a bachelor’s degree in speech communication from Texas A&M University and received her juris doctorate from South Texas College of Law.

About MRC Global Inc.

Headquartered in Houston, Texas, MRC Global (NYSE: MRC) is the leading global distributor of pipe, valves, fittings (PVF) and other infrastructure products and services to diversified end-markets including the gas utilities, downstream, industrial and energy transition, upstream production, and midstream pipeline sectors. With over 100 years of experience, MRC Global has provided customers with innovative supply chain solutions, technical product expertise and a robust digital platform from a worldwide network of 210 locations including valve and engineering centers. The company’s unmatched quality assurance program offers 250,000 SKUs from 10,000 suppliers, simplifying the supply chain for over 10,000 customers. Find out more at www.mrcglobal.com

