Global Cooling Fan Market Report 2022: Increasing Demand for Data Centers Drives Market Growth

The global cooling fan market in 2021 was valued at US$7.14 billion. The market is expected to grow to US$13 billion by 2026. The market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 12.73% during the forecast period of 2022-2026.

Scope of the Report:

An in-depth analysis of the global cooling fan market by value, by volume, by region, etc.

The regional analysis of the cooling fan market, including the following regions: Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, Middle East & Africa

Comprehensive information about emerging markets. This report analyses the market for various segments across geographies.

Provides an analysis of the COVID-19 impact on the global cooling fan market.

Assesses the key opportunities in the market and outlines the factors that are and will be driving the growth of the industry. Growth of the overall cooling fan market has also been forecasted for the period 2022-2026, taking into consideration the previous growth patterns, the growth drivers, and the current and future trends.

Evaluation of the potential role of cooling fan services to improve the market status.

Identification of new technological developments, R&D activities, and product launches occurring in the cooling fan market.

In-depth profiling of the key players, including the assessment of the business overview, market strategies, regional and business segments of the leading players in the market.

The recent developments, mergers and acquisitions related to mentioned key players are provided in the market report.

The in-depth analysis provides an insight into the market, underlining the growth rate and opportunities offered in the business.

Global Cooling fan Market Dynamics

Growth Drivers: One of the most important factors impacting cooling fan market is the increasing demand for data centers. The cooling system essentially draws heat from data center equipment and its surrounding environment. Cool air or fluids replace the heat to reduce the temperature of the hardware. Since advancements in multi-cloud computing, the migration from traditional on-premises physical servers to virtual network-based data centres is driving worldwide data center expansion. Therefore, as the demand for data center is growing, the demand for cooling fans is growing. Furthermore, the market has been growing over the past few years, due to factors such as surging urban population, rising demand from construction and mining sectors, rising home appliance industry, increasing adoption of advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS), etc.

However, the market has been confronted with some challenges specifically, as high operational and maintenance costs, high power consumption, critical designing of cooling fans, etc. Trends: The market is projected to grow at a fast pace during the forecast period, due to various latest trends such as a rise in demand for advanced robotics, demand for hybrid electric vehicles, a rise in demand for four-wheel drive fans in the automotive sector, continuous investment in R&D, rising demand for high-efficiency products in manufacturing market, etc. During the forecast period, demand for industrial robotics is expected to develop rapidly due to benefits such as cost reduction, greater quality, increased output, and enhanced worker health and safety. Overheating can become a severe problem for robots. Many robotics manufacturers use cooling fans to manage the temperature of their robots by putting them within the robots' bodies. Thus, the increased demand for robotics in the industry would drive future demand for cooling fans.

Competitive Landscape:

The global cooling fan market is concentrated with only 5-6 key players capturing more than 75% share of the market share globally.



The key players of the global cooling fan market are:

Denso Corporation

Nidec Corporation

Delta Electronics, Inc.

MinebeaMitsumi Inc.

Sunonwealth Electric Machine Industry

Ziehl-Abegg SE

EBM-Papst Group

Aerovent

SPAL Automotive

Horton, Inc.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Introduction

2.1 Overview of Cooling Fan

2.2 Cooling Fan Segmentation: An Overview

2.2.1 Cooling Fan Segmentation



3. Global Market Analysis

3.1 Global Heat Management Market: An Analysis

3.2 Global Cooling Fan Market: An Analysis

3.3 Global Cooling Fan Market: Segment Analysis

3.4 Global IT Products and Servers Cooling Fan Market: Segment Analysis



4. Regional Market Analysis



5. Impact of COVID

5.2 Impact of COVID-19 on Global Cooling Fan Market

5.2 Post-COVID-19 Impact on Global Cooling Fan Market



6. Market Dynamics

6.1 Growth Driver

6.1.1 Surging Urban Population

6.1.2 Rising Demand From Construction And Mining Sectors

6.1.3 Increasing Demand For Data Centers

6.1.4 Rising Home Appliance Industry

6.1.5 Increasing Adoption Of Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS)

6.2 Challenges

6.2.1 High Operational And Maintenance Cost

6.2.2 High Power Consumption

6.2.3 Critical Designing Of Cooling Fans

6.3 Market Trends

6.3.1 Rise in Demand for Advance Robotics

6.3.2 Demand for Hybrid Electric Vehicles

6.3.3 Rise in Demand for Four-wheel Drive Fans in Automotive Sector

6.3.4 Continuous Investment in R&D

6.3.5 Rising Demand For High Efficiency Products In Manufacturing Market



7. Competitive Landscape

7.1 Global Cooling Fan Market Share by Players



8. Company profiles

