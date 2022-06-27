Global Oscillating Positive Expiratory Pressure (OPEP) Devices Market Report 2022-2028: Growing Prevalence of Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD) and Asthma Driving Demand

Dublin, June 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Oscillating Positive Expiratory Pressure Devices Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis by Product, Indication, and Distribution Channel" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The oscillating positive expiratory pressure (OPEP) devices market is expected to grow from US$ 125.66 million in 2021 to US$ 179.34 million by 2028; it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 5.2% from 2021 to 2028. The growth of the oscillating positive expiratory pressure (OPEP) devices market is primarily attributed to the growing prevalence of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) and asthma, and advancements in medical technologies



The oscillating positive expiratory pressure (OPEP) devices market, based on product, is segmented into mouthpiece PEP devices, face mask PEP devices, and bottle PEP devices. The mouthpiece PEP devices segment held the largest share of the market in 2021. Moreover, it is anticipated to register a CAGR of 5.3% in the market during the forecast period. Mouthpiece PEP helps to remove mucus from the lungs. It can also prevent lung collapse or open up areas that have collapsed. One of the key factors driving the market for mouthpiece PEP devices is the growing elderly population, coupled with higher rates of chronic illnesses such as chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) and asthma.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction

2. Global Oscillating Positive Expiratory Pressure (OPEP) Devices Market - Key Takeaways



3. Research Methodology



4. Global Oscillating Positive Expiratory Pressure (OPEP) Devices Market - Market Landscape

4.1 Overview

4.2 PEST Analysis

4.3 Expert Opinions



5. Oscillating Positive Expiratory Pressure (OPEP) Devices Market - Key Market Dynamics

5.1 Market Drivers

5.1.1 Growing Prevalence of Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD) and Asthma

5.1.2 Rising Technological Advancements

5.2 Market Restraints

5.2.1 Low Awareness and Limited Access to OPEP Devices

5.3 Market Opportunities

5.3.1 Increasing Demand for Non-Pharmacological Treatment Methods for Increasing Mobilization

5.4 Future Trends

5.4.1 Growing Funding for Research and Development Activities

5.5 Impact analysis



6. Oscillating Positive Expiratory Pressure (OPEP) Devices Market - Global Analysis

6.1 Global Oscillating Positive Expiratory Pressure (OPEP) Devices Market Revenue Forecast and Analysis

6.1.1 Global Oscillating Positive Expiratory Pressure (OPEP) Devices Market Revenue Forecast and Analysis

6.1.2 Global Oscillating positive expiratory pressure (OPEP) devices market - Market Potential Analysis, By Region

6.2 Market Positioning of Oscillating Positive Expiratory Pressure (OPEP) Devices Market

6.2.1 Company Analysis

6.2.2 Growth Strategy Analysis

6.2.3 Performance of Key Players

6.2.3.1 Trudell Medical International

6.2.3.2 Allergan PLC



7. Global Oscillating Positive Expiratory Pressure (OPEP) Devices Market Revenue and Forecast To 2028 - by Product



8. Global Oscillating Positive Expiratory Pressure (OPEP) Devices Market Analysis and Forecast to 2028 - by Indication

8.1 Overview

8.2 Indication Market Revenue and Forecast Analysis (US$ Mn)

8.3 Chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD)

8.3.1 Overview

8.3.2 Chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) Market Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Mn)

8.4 Asthma

8.4.1 Overview

8.4.2 Asthma Market Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Mn)

8.5 Bronchitis

8.5.1 Overview

8.5.2 Bronchitis Market Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Mn)

8.6 Cystic Fibrosis

8.6.1 Overview

8.6.2 Cystic Fibrosis Market Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Mn)

8.7 Bronchiectasis

8.7.1 Overview

8.7.2 Bronchiectasis Market Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Mn)

8.8 Others

8.8.1 Overview

8.8.2 Others Market Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Mn)



9. Global Oscillating Positive Expiratory Pressure (OPEP) Devices Market Analysis and Forecast to 2028 - by Distribution Channel

9.1 Overview

9.2 Distribution Channel Market Revenue and Forecast Analysis (US$ Mn)

9.3 Hospital Pharmacies

9.3.1 Overview

9.3.2 Hospital Pharmacies Market Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Mn)

9.4 Retail Pharmacies

9.4.1 Overview

9.4.2 Retail Pharmacies Market Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Mn)

9.5 Online Pharmacies

9.5.1 Overview

9.5.2 Online Pharmacies Market Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Mn)



10. Global Oscillating Positive Expiratory Pressure (OPEP) Devices Market - Geographic Analysis



11. Impact Of COVID-19 Pandemic on Dental Implants Market



12. Oscillating Positive Expiratory Pressure (OPEP) Devices Market - Industry Landscape

12.1 Overview

12.2 Growth Strategies in the Oscillating Positive Expiratory Pressure (OPEP) Devices Market, 2021-2028

12.3 Inorganic Growth Strategies

12.3.1 Overview

12.4 Organic Growth Strategies

12.4.1 Overview



Companies Mentioned

Allergan Plc.

PARI GmbH

Smiths Medical

AirPhysio

D.R Burton Healthcare

Medica Holdings, LLC

CEGLA Medizintechnik GmbH & Co. KG

Able Healthcare

Trudell Medical International

Mercury Medical

