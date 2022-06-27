New York, June 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Servo Motors and Drives Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05799602/?utm_source=GNW
Global Servo Motors and Drives Market to Reach $16.5 Billion by 2026
Servo motors are basic electric motors that are managed for particular angular rotation, with the aid of an additional servomechanism. They include AC and DC motors and are employed in a closed loop system which uses its position feedback to regulate its rotational speed. At present, servo motors are generally used for big industrial applications for control requirements. They find application in toy cars that are remote controlled, in DVD and CD players, and in various daily life applications. Servo motors that are employed in industrial settings include speed as well as position sensing. They implement derivative control algorithms (proportional-integral) which enable the engine to quickly come into position, as the shaft`s speed can be managed.
A servo drive functions by obtaining a command signal from the control system, amplifies and transmits the electric current to a servo motor for generating motion that is in proportion to the command signal. The command signal generally represents a required velocity, however can also indicate a desired position or torque. A sensor that is connected to the servo motor notifies about the status of the motor to the servo drive. The actual motor status is compared to the commanded motor status by the servo drive.
Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Servo Motors and Drives estimated at US$13.3 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$16.5 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 3.6% over the analysis period. Motors, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 3.4% CAGR and reach US$10.8 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Drives segment is readjusted to a revised 4.1% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $2.2 Billion in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $3.9 Billion by 2026
The Servo Motors and Drives market in the U.S. is estimated at US$2.2 Billion in the year 2021. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$3.9 Billion by the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 4.5% over the analysis period. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2.7% and 3.2% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.2% CAGR.
The market is driven by factors such as increasing automation in manufacturing, focus on efficiency, high precision, and ease of maintenance among others. Servo motors and drives are ideal for Industry 4.0 industrial automation solutions as they provide higher precision and control over operations compared to other motor types. Industrial automation or Industry 4.0 is the key trend that is pervading industries across the world. As manufacturers strive to improve efficiency, automation is being recognized as the key enabler for systems. Industrial automation involves extensive usage of technology to connect all the manufacturing systems through a network, to automate most of the processes. Servo motors and drives are best suited to achieve the networking of industrial processes as they are capable of receiving and decoding signals from the controller to achieve the desired changes. As a result, industrial manufacturing is witnessing substantial retrofits with servo motors and drives. Industrial robotics also play an important role in automation of manufacturing as routine tasks can be programmed to be achieved through robots.
Servo motors and drives play a critical role in the proper functioning of industrial robots as they need precise equipment with minimal tolerance levels to perform the tasks. As automation and robotic manufacturing pervades across the manufacturing landscape, servo motors and drives are expected to gain further momentum in future. Automotive represents the major end-use market for servo motors and drives. Modern automobiles feature multiple motors for different functions. Servo motors and drives find application in automobiles such as anti-lock braking systems, fuel injection systems, and cruise control systems. Moreover, automotive assembly extensively utilizes robots throughout the assembly line such as material handling, automated systems for chassis marriage, and painting among others. As the automotive industry moves further in adoption of automation technologies to improve productivity, the logistics segment is also benefiting from the usage of automation solutions, which is enabled by servo motors and drives.
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic and Looming Global Recession
Percentage of Companies Impacted by Supply Chain Delays Due to
COVID-19 Worldwide as of August 2020
Pandemic Crisis Weakens Economic Environment, Triggering
Negative Tide in GDP
World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual % Change)
for 2019, 2020 & 2021
Industrial Activity to Remain Subdued in the Immediate Term
Global PMI Index Points for the Years 2018, 2019 & 2020
Despite Moves to Reopen the Economy, Battered Business
Confidence Plummets to New Depths: Business Confidence Index
(BCI) Points
An Introduction to Servo Motors and Drives
Global Prospects & Outlook
Competition
Recent Market Activity
Servo Motors and Drives - Global Key Competitors Percentage
Market Share in 2022 (E)
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for
Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
As Automation Becomes Part of Growing Industries, Processes and
Factories, Demand Rises for Servo Motors & Drives
Increased Spending on Industrial Automation Spurs Need for
Servo Motors and Drives: Global Industrial Automation Market
(in US$ Billion) for the Years 2019, 2022, 2024 and 2026
Factory Automation Systems to Spur Demand for Servo Motors and
Drives
Servo Motors Find Use in Emerging Applications
Growing Use of Robotics in Industrial Facilities Gives Rise to
Market Demand
Industrial Robot Density (Units Per 10,000 Workers) by Country
for the Years 2019 & 2023
Current Crisis Further Stresses the Importance of Robotics &
Automation in Industrial Settings
Industry 4.0 and Smart Factories Trends Present Tremendous
Potential for Servo Motors and Drives Market
Major Industry 4.0 Technologies: Global Market Size (US$
Billion) for Internet of Things (IoT), Big Data, Smart
Factory, Advanced Analytics, Service Robotics, and Smart
Machines for 2020E
Auto Industry’s Shift towards Advanced and Efficient Automation
Technologies Augurs Well for the Market
Recovery in Automotive Industry Post COVID -19 to Support Demand
World Automobile Production in Million Units: 2008-2022
Rising Prominence of Energy Efficient Electric Vehicles to Spur
Demand for DC Servo Motors
Global Electric Car Fleet Size (In Thousand Units) for the
Years 2014, 2016, 2018 and 2021
Semiconductor & Electronics Industry Growth Determine Dynamics
in Servo Motors and Drives Market
Virus Led Economic Recession Impacts Current Prospects for
Semiconductor & Electronics Industry
Measuring the Impact of COVID-19 on the Semiconductor Industry
in Terms of Disruption & Time to Recovery (In Months) as of
August 2020
Complex Operations and Intense Competition Fuel Need for
Efficient Servo Motors in Textile Industry
Food Processing Industry Benefits from the Advent of Advanced
Food-Grade Servo Motors
Global Processed Foods Market Revenues (in $ Billion) for the
Years 2019, 2022 and 2025
Medical Equipment Advancements to Enhance Need for Servo Motors &
Drives
Servo Drives Market Poised for Long-Term Healthy Growth
Key Emerging Trends in Servo Drives Market
Model-Matching Control Servo Technology Overcomes Drawbacks of
Traditional PID Control
Rising Use of Motor Control Components in Motors: Opportunity
for the Market
Adoption of Energy Efficiency Standards Worldwide Supports
Demand for Servo Motors & Drives
Advancements in Servo Drives and Motors Boost Market Prospects
Challenges Restraining Servo Motors and Drives Market
