TCR² Therapeutics Appoints Industry and Finance Veteran Eric Sullivan as Chief Financial Officer

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., June 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. (Nasdaq: TCRR), a clinical-stage cell therapy company with a pipeline of novel T cell therapies for patients suffering from solid tumors, today announced the appointment of Eric Sullivan as Chief Financial Officer where he will be responsible for leading all aspects of financial management and capital market strategy as well as overseeing investor relations and select business operations.



“We are excited to announce Eric Sullivan is joining the TCR2 team as Chief Financial Officer,” said Garry Menzel, Ph.D., President and Chief Executive Officer of TCR2 Therapeutics. “Eric brings a tremendous breadth of financial, strategy, operational and leadership experience to the Company having served in multiple roles at high-growth companies during his tenure in the biotechnology industry. As we prepare for several key inflection points from both our clinical programs, gavo-cel and TC-510, his appointment will further strengthen our team to meet the challenges ahead and maximize value for all our constituents during this next phase of transformational growth.”

Mr. Sullivan brings to TCR2 nearly 20 years of finance and operations experience in the biotechnology industry working on financial management, strategic planning, and fundraising and capital market transactions across the public and private markets. Prior to joining the Company, he was President, Chief Financial Officer and Chief Operating Officer at Triplet Therapeutics where he led finance, business development and corporate operations. Before that, Mr. Sullivan led finance as Senior Vice President at Gemini Therapeutics and Oncorus. Earlier in his career, he held senior financial management positions at bluebird bio and Merrimack Pharmaceuticals. Mr. Sullivan holds a B.S. in Accountancy from Bentley University and is a Certified Public Accountant (C.P.A.).

“With an extraordinary leadership team and aspirational vision to change the paradigm for the treatment of solid tumors, TCR2 represents a leading cell therapy company in a unique position, especially for the many cancer patients that have limited or no treatment options,” said Mr. Sullivan. “Joining at this inflection point is an incredible opportunity to add real value to the Company by supporting its growth trajectory with two key programs in the clinic and several others in the pipeline.”

About TCR2 Therapeutics

TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage cell therapy company developing a pipeline of novel T cell therapies for patients suffering from solid tumors. The company is focused on the discovery and development of product candidates against novel and complex targets utilizing its proprietary T cell receptor (TCR) Fusion Construct T cells (TRuC®-T cells). The TRuC platform is designed to specifically recognize and kill cancer cells by harnessing signaling from the entire TCR, independent of human leukocyte antigens (HLA). For more information about TCR2, please visit www.tcr2.com.

