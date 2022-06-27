New York, June 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Precast Concrete Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05799414/?utm_source=GNW

Global Precast Concrete Market to Reach $138.6 Billion by 2026



Precast concrete is a kind of concrete construction product which is made, cast, and cured with the use of reusable molds off-site. This process is carried out in a factory, wherein the precast concrete units are combined to create a structure. The final product is then transported to the construction site for installation. In comparison to traditional building materials, precast concrete is considered to be more cost effective, practical and of better quality. It is generally employed for structural units such as tunnels, pipes, beams, wall panels, staircases, floors, and columns. Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Precast Concrete estimated at US$100.1 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$138.6 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 5.6% over the analysis period. Columns & Beams, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 6.1% CAGR and reach US$47.7 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Floors & Roofs segment is readjusted to a revised 5.2% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $19.3 Billion in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $37.2 Billion by 2026



The Precast Concrete market in the U.S. is estimated at US$19.3 Billion in the year 2021. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$37.2 Billion by the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 6.6% over the analysis period. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 4.3% and 4.8% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.4% CAGR.



Growth in these markets is supported by increasing migration to eco-friendly, cost effective, and latest building methods. The emergence of novel technologies which are augmenting the efficiency and speed of infrastructure projects is also aiding market growth. Sophisticated technology is enabling construction to be more eco-friendly. Novel cooling techniques are emerging, which lower the carbon emissions of concrete production by lowering hydration`s heat. The rising adoption of blended cement is also expected to drive gains in the market along with increasing interest in HPC (high performance concrete). HPCs are produced using materials such as silican fume, blast furnace slag, fly ash, superplasticizer, or retarder. They offer better performance with regards to certain attributes of concrete, such as high resilience to environmental and chemical conditions, reduced permeability, increased compressive strength, and higher density.



Walls & Barriers Segment to Reach $23.6 Billion by 2026



In the global Walls & Barriers segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 4.9% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$12.9 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$18.1 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$2.7 Billion by the year 2026, while Latin America will expand at a 5.6% CAGR through the analysis period.

Select Competitors (Total 110 Featured) -

Balfour Beatty plc

Boral Limited

CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V.

Elementbau Osthessen GmbH

Forterra, Inc.

Gulf Precast Concrete Co. L.L.C.

LafargeHolcim Ltd.

Larsen & Toubro Limited

Oldcastle Infrastructure, Inc.

Olson Precast Company

Spancrete

Tindall Corporation







3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Rising Global Population & Rapid Urbanization Drives the Demand

for Precast Concrete

World Population (in Thousands) by Geographic Region for the

Years 2018, 2025, 2040, 2050

World Urban Population in Thousands: 1950-2050P

Developing Countries Drive Market Growth, Driven by Expanding

Middle Class Population

Global Middle Class Population (in Millions) and as a

Percentage of Total Population: 2005, 2015, 2025 & 2035

Growing Environmental Consciousness Drives Widespread Adoption

of Precast Concrete

Smart Cities Market Poised for Robust Growth Ahead

Connected Things in Smart Cities: Installed Base (in Million)

by Segment for 2015 and 2019

Smart Homes Drive Demand for Prefabricated Concrete Market

Global Smart Homes Market in US$ Billion for the Years 2020 and

2022

Increasing Emphasis on Sustainability to Drive the Market for

Precast Concrete

Emerging Technology Ensures Concrete Future for Precast Concrete

Precast Concrete Built on Industry Byproducts

High-Performance, Durable Precast Concrete

Concrete for Air Purification & Travel

Precast Concrete Technology: Evolving Continuously with Project

Demands

Latest Construction Trends Augur Well for Precast Concrete

The Sustainability Factor

Modular Construction

3D Printing

Technology Advancements Bode Well for Market Growth of Precast

Concrete

Self-healing Concrete

Graphic Concrete

Light-Generating Concrete

Translucent Cement

High Performance Concrete (HPC)

Corrosion Inhibitors & Waterproofing Agents

Smog Eating Concrete

Pervious Concrete

Blended Cements

Ultra-High Performance Concrete (UHPC)



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

