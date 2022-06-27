Global Biosimilars Partnering Terms and Agreements 2010 to 2022: Trends in Biosimilars Dealmaking in the Biopharma Industry since 2010

Dublin, June 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Biosimilars Partnering Terms and Agreements 2010 to 2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report is intended to provide the reader with an in-depth understanding and access to Biosimilars trends and structure of deals entered into by leading companies worldwide.
The report provides a detailed understanding and analysis of how and why companies enter Biosimilars partnering deals. The majority of deals are early development stage whereby the licensee obtains a right or an option right to license the licensors Biosimilars technology or product candidates. These deals tend to be multicomponent, starting with collaborative R&D, and commercialization of outcomes.
Understanding the flexibility of a prospective partner's negotiated deals terms provides critical insight into the negotiation process in terms of what you can expect to achieve during the negotiation of terms. Whilst many smaller companies will be seeking details of the payments clauses, the devil is in the detail in terms of how payments are triggered - contract documents provide this insight where press releases and databases do not.
This report contains links to online copies of actual Biosimilars deals and contract documents as submitted to the Securities Exchange Commission by companies and their partners. Contract documents provide the answers to numerous questions about a prospective partner's flexibility on a wide range of important issues, many of which will have a significant impact on each party's ability to derive value from the deal.
Global Biosimilars Partnering Terms and Agreements 2010 to 2022 includes:
- Trends in Biosimilars dealmaking in the biopharma industry since 2010
- Access to headline, upfront, milestone and royalty data
- Access to over 190 Biosimilars deal records and contract documents where available
- The leading Biosimilar deals by value since 2010
- Most active Biosimilars dealmakers since 2010
- The leading Biosimilars partnering resources
Key Topics Covered:
Executive Summary
Chapter 1 - Introduction
Chapter 2 - Trends in Biosimilars dealmaking
2.1. Introduction
2.2. Biosimilars partnering over the years
2.3. Most active biosimilars dealmakers
2.4. Biosimilars partnering by deal type
2.5. Biosimilars partnering by therapy area
2.6. Deal terms for biosimilars partnering
2.6.1 Biosimilars partnering headline values
2.6.2 Biosimilars deal upfront payments
2.6.3 Biosimilars deal milestone payments
2.6.4 Biosimilars royalty rates
Chapter 3 - Leading Biosimilars deals
3.1. Introduction
3.2. Top Biosimilars deals by value
Chapter 4 - Most active Biosimilars dealmakers
4.1. Introduction
4.2. Most active Biosimilars dealmakers
4.3. Most active Biosimilars partnering company profiles
Chapter 5 - Biosimilars contracts dealmaking directory
5.1. Introduction
5.2. Biosimilars contracts dealmaking directory
Chapter 6 - Biosimilars dealmaking by technology type
Companies Mentioned
- 3SBio
- 180 Life Sciences
- Abbvie
- Abreos Biosciences
- Abzena
- Accord Healthcare
- Aceno Biotherapeutics
- AdAlta
- AET Biotech
- Aetos Biologics
- AffaMed Therapeutics
- Agila Specialties
- AIT Bioscience
- Algorithme Pharma Holdings
- Alteogen
- Altiora
- Alvogen
- Alvotech
- Amedica
- Amgen
- Amneal Pharmaceuticals
- Arecor
- Avid Bioservices
- Axantia
- Back-A-Line
- Bacterin International
- Baxalta
- Baxter International
- BeiGene
- Bio-Manguinhos/Fiocruz
- Bio-Thera Solutions
- Biocnd
- Biocon
- Bioeq IP
- Bio Farma
- Biogen
- Biooutsource
- BiosanaPharma
- BioSavita
- BioSciencesCorp
- Bioton
- BioXpress
- Boehringer Ingelheim
- Bolt Biotherapeutics
- Boston Oncology
- Bruker
- C-Bridge Capital
- Catalent
- CEA-Leti
- Celares
- Celerion
- Cellectis
- Celltrion
- Changchun High & New Technology Industries
- Chemo Sa Lugano
- Chungnam National University
- Cipla
- CJ Corp
- Clinigen
- Cobra Biologics
- Coherus Biosciences
- Compass Biotechnologies
- Concord Biosciences
- Cook Pharmica
- CR Pharma
- Daiichi Sankyo
- Diabeloop
- DM Corporation
- Dong-A ST
- Dr. Reddy's Laboratories
- Dyadic International
- EirGenix
- EMD Millipore
- Enzene Biosciences
- Epirus Biopharmaceuticals
- Epivax
- European Commission
- Evercyte
- Evotec
- Ewopharma
- Formosa Pharmaceuticals
- Formycon
- Fujifilm
- Fujifilm Kyowa Kirin Biologics
- Fuji Pharma
- GC Pharma
- Gedeon Richter
- GE Healthcare
- Genentech
- Genhelix Biopharmaceutical
- Genor Biopharma
- GenScript ProBio
- Gerresheimer
- Hadasit Medical Research Services and Development
- Hanwha Chemical
- Helvetic Biopharma
- Henlius Biotech
- Hikma Pharmaceuticals
- Hoffmann La Roche
- Horizon 2020
- Hospira
- Innovent Biologics
- Intas Pharmaceuticals
- inVentiv Health
- Ipca Laboratories
- Ipsen
- Jacobson Pharma
- JAMP Pharma Group
- JHL Biotech
- Kamada
- Karolinska Institute
- Kemwell BioPharma
- Kymos Pharma Services
- Kyowa Hakko Kirin
- Laboratorios Liomont
- LABORATORIOS SAVAL
- Ligacept
- Livzon Mabpharm
- Lupin
- M+W Group
- Mab-Venture Biopharma
- Mabion
- mAbXience
- Medicago
- Medicure
- Medipolis
- Meiji Seika
- Merck and Co
- Merck BioVentures
- Merck KGaA
- Merck Serono
- MGC Diagnostics
- Ministry of Health (Brazil)
- Mithra Pharmaceuticals
- Mitsubishi Chemical
- Mochida Pharmaceutical
- Momenta Pharmaceuticals
- Mundipharma
- Mylan Laboratories
- Mylan Pharmaceuticals
- Nan Fung Group
- NanoLock
- Natco Pharmaceuticals
- National Cancer Institute
- National Comprehensive Cancer Network (NCCN)
- NCPC GeneTech
- Neoletix Biotechnology
- NeuClone
- Nora Pharma
- Novo Nordisk
- Ocumension Therapeutics
- Oncobiologics
- ORF Genetics
- Orox Pharmaceuticals
- Orygen Biotecnologia
- Pall Corporation
- Pangen Biotech
- Parexel
- PBS Biotech
- Perfinity Biosciences
- Pfenex
- Pfizer
- Pharmapark
- PharmaPraxis
- PlantForm
- PlantPraxis Biotecnologia
- Polpharma
- Portal Instruments
- PPD
- PRA Health Sciences
- Premier Inc
- Premier Research
- Prestige BioPharma
- ProBioGen
- PT Etana Biotechnologies
- Qilu Pharmaceutical
- Quanta BioDesign
- QuiaPEG Pharmaceuticals
