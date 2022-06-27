Tango Therapeutics Added to Russell 2000®, 3000® and Microcap® Indexes

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., June 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tango Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: TNGX), a biotechnology company committed to discovering and delivering the next generation of precision cancer medicines, today announced that the company was added to the Russell 2000®, Russell 3000® and Russell Microcap® Indexes, effective after the U.S. market closed on June 24, 2022, as part of the 2022 Russell indexes annual reconstitution.



“Our addition to the Russell indexes reflects the growing interest in Tango over the past 12 months as we advanced our lead asset, TNG908, into the clinic while also focusing on expanding our pipeline through the announcement of additional development candidates,” said Barbara Weber, M.D., President and Chief Executive Officer of Tango Therapeutics. “Inclusion in these indexes will expand our visibility in the investment community, and with our strong pipeline and anticipated development milestones, Tango is well positioned to attract new investors in the coming quarters.”

The Russell 3000® Index is a market capitalization-weighted equity index that tracks the performance of the largest 3,000 U.S. stocks. Membership in the U.S. all-cap Russell 3000® Index, which remains in place for one year, means automatic inclusion in the large-cap Russell 1000® Index or small-cap Russell 2000® Index as well as the appropriate growth and value style indexes. Membership in the Russell Microcap® Index, which remains in place for one year, means automatic inclusion in the appropriate growth and value style indexes. Membership of the Russell indexes is primarily determined by objective, market-capitalization rankings and style attributes. Russell indexes are widely used by investment managers and institutional investors for index funds and as benchmarks for active investment strategies.

About Tango Therapeutics

Tango Therapeutics is a biotechnology company dedicated to discovering novel drug targets and delivering the next generation of precision medicine for the treatment of cancer. Using an approach that starts and ends with patients, Tango leverages the genetic principle of synthetic lethality to discover and develop therapies that take aim at critical targets in cancer. This includes expanding the universe of precision oncology targets into novel areas such as tumor suppressor gene loss and their contribution to the ability of cancer cells to evade immune cell killing. For more information, please visit www.tangotx.com.

