Alpha Capital Partners Rebrands to Reflect Its Expanded Vision

PITTSBURGH, June 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, we are excited to announce that Alpha Capital Partners has been rebranded to Alpha Residential. We consolidated our parent company, Alpha Capital Partners and our sister companies – Alpha Residential Management and Theta Construction Services, under one umbrella.



Formerly known as Alpha Capital Partners, the new name reflects the company's expanded vision for growth and its ability to accelerate innovation in the real estate industry. Alpha Residential captures the company's verticals from development to disposition and will create more opportunities to continue to provide value to all its residents and investors. The expanded vision will also harness Alpha's diverse employee base, boasting higher than average industry benchmarks for female and minority representation.

According to Alpha Residential's Founder and CEO, Jide Famuagun, "Our new branding is one of many things we are doing as part of our strategy for growth with a renewed focus on the holistic experience from acquiring land for development to nurturing quality resident experiences and our new tagline 'Creating Thriving Communities' says it all."

These updates reveal the evolution of our company since its founding in 2014. While this is a significant change for the company, the company's core values haven't changed. Alpha Residential will continue to focus on multifamily investments in strategic growth markets and leverage its strengths as the local experts in select markets. "With this rebrand, we have an opportunity to better tell our story and provide more clarity about the value we bring to all our stakeholders," said Famuagun.

"It is exciting to see our rebranding strategy come together in a way that connects our community and corporate brands alike and positions us for growth. Our new identity, the unclosed A, reflects our drive to continue to break the mold as we reach for excellence," said Lola Soyebo Harris, Managing Director, Marketing. Alpha launched its four community brands - Apex, The Forge, The Genesis, and The Monarch in 2020. To support the rebrand, the company will also launch a new website on its new domain.

Alpha has grown tremendously and was ranked #769 in the 2021 Inc. 5000 list. This year alone, Alpha completed its largest disposition with the sale of Apex Glassworks in Nashville, TN, and is gearing to launch its newest ground-up – Apex Marathon Village in July 2022, also in Nashville, TN. The company continues to have strong momentum in optimizing portfolio performance and is in a prime position to grow by executing on our pipeline of attractive investment opportunities for development and acquisitions in our target markets.

About Alpha Residential

Alpha Residential (formerly Alpha Capital Partners) is a vertically integrated real estate investment firm with in-house teams that acquire, develop, and manage multifamily communities in select Midwest and Southeast markets. The firm's mission is to champion prosperity for its investors, employees, and residents through innovation. The firm owns 26+ communities in strategic growth markets, including transformational investments in opportunity zones and beyond. For additional information, please visit www.alpharesidential.com

