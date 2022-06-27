Agra Ventures Appoints David Grand as its New Chief Executive Officer

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, June 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Agra Ventures Ltd. (“AGRA” or the “Company”) (CSE: AGRA) (OTC: AGFAF) (FRA: PU31), a growth-oriented and diversified company focused on the international cannabis industry, is pleased to announce that David Grand has been appointed as AGRA’s new Chief Executive Officer (“CEO”) effective July 1, 2022, subject to the final acceptance of the Canadian Securities Exchange (the “CSE”). Based in Ontario, Mr. Grand is an accomplished professional with over 30 years of progressive experience in several industries from leading high-growth startups to national companies. AGRA’s outgoing CEO, Elise Coppens, will remain with the Company as a member of its Board of Directors.



Previously, David was the founder and former CEO of Muskoka Grown Limited from 2013 to 2020; the Chief Financial Director of GenCanna from 2014 to 2015; the President & Managing Director of the Private Client Division at Hampton Securities Limited from 2012-2014; and the Head of Retail Sales at Octagon Capital Corporation from 2004 to 2010. Mr. Grand is a strategist with strong business acumen and an entrepreneurial mindset. He has an excellent work ethic with the ability to take an idea from concept to execution, and is comfortable making key business decisions. David has a strong ability to connect with people, with a proven track record of fundraising, as well as being a mentor to employees.

Elise Coppens, CEO, said, “It is a pleasure to transition the leadership of the Company to David and I am excited to welcome him to AGRA. Streamlining the Company over the last year and a half was necessary to position it for this transition and set AGRA’s next leader up for success. I look forward to David putting his stamp on the Company and working hard to navigate the competitive landscape and create value.” Ms. Coppens added, “I will strive to make the transition as smooth as possible while remaining on the Company’s Board of Directors to govern, guide and observe as Mr. Grand executes on his vision for AGRA.”

Agra Ventures is a growth-oriented and diversified company focused on the international cannabis industry. The company is dedicated to the cultivation, distribution and marketing of high-quality cannabis and cannabis-infused products worldwide. Agra Ventures’ primary asset in Canada is Boundary Bay Cannabis located in Delta, BC, which is one of the largest cannabis greenhouse facilities focused on the cost-optimized cultivation of high-potency cannabis. Abroad, the company’s wholly owned subsidiary, Farmako GmbH, is focused on becoming Europe’s leading distributor of medical cannabis. Farmako currently has active product distribution operations in Germany and is fully licensed in the United Kingdom.

