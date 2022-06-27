C2C Gold Completes Acquisition of The Rock Gold Corp.

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, June 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- C2C Gold Corp. (CSE: CTOC; OTCQB: CTCGF) (the “Company” or “C2C”) today announced that further to its news release dated June 10, 2022, it has acquired all of the issued and outstanding shares of The Rock Gold Corp. (“Rock Gold”) in consideration for a total of 12,250,000 common shares of the Company. The Rock Gold is a Newfoundland-based gold exploration company that holds rights to over 40 mineral claims with projects lying along most of the major gold bearing trends. The property package also includes 5 properties, 2 of which are drill ready, under option from Newfoundland & Labrador based prospectors.



The acquisition of The Rock complements C2C Gold’s already large mineral package including C2C Gold’s recent discovery of visible gold in quartz vein float at the Atlas Zone on the Millertown property in the Central Newfoundland Gold Belt. The combination with Rock Gold provides C2C Gold with a pipeline of projects from early exploration stage through drill ready with known gold occurrences documented on most of the projects, which lie along major structures. The Company will advance projects in 2022 through reconnaissance work, soil sampling and a planned drill program on key drill-ready targets.

The common shares issued by the Company are subject to a hold period of four months in accordance with applicable securities laws. Company shares issued to the directors and officers and consultants of Rock Gold are also subject to additional escrow provisions such that 25% of the shares will be released immediately and 25% of the shares will be released every four months thereafter.

About C2C Gold Corp.

C2C Gold Corp. is a mineral exploration company focused on advancing gold projects in Canada’s Newfoundland. C2C Gold holds one of the largest land positions on the Central Newfoundland Gold Belt and through the acquisition of The Rock Gold Corp., now includes numerous projects lying along the major gold bearing crustal scale structural zones. C2C Gold’s portfolio covers a pipeline of projects from early exploration stage through drill-ready with known gold occurrences. C2C also holds a portfolio of projects within the prolific White Gold and Klondike districts in Canada’s Yukon.

