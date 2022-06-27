Motivosity Makes Showing Gratitude Even Easier with Release of New UI

LEHI, Utah, June 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Motivosity platform got a makeover. Secret's out… it's looking really good. If saying thanks was a good experience before, just wait to do it with the new interface--game changer.

Back in March, Motivosity released its new mobile app which featured an improved look and feel for employee engagement. The mobile app was just a teaser for a new UI that makes navigating and recognizing peers an even more fun and seamless experience. Keeping employees engaged is now more important than ever and the goal has always been to build Motivosity into a tool that accomplishes that better than any other.

Motivosity's mission is to help make people happier at work. At the center of that mission is creating gratitude-centric environments and connecting values to company culture. However, the truth is, in order to truly change the game on employee recognition, looking good matters. Every feature and product is thoughtfully designed to accomplish Motivosity's vision. Ease of use and a visually appealing design were the focus to help Motivosity go above and beyond to help lift teams and create the culture of their dreams.

Users will first experience the new UI up close and personal in the Connect and Recognize products, but these changes are also reflected in Listen and Lead as managers track eNPS, team sentiment, and 1-on-1 data. Employee engagement has never looked so good.

The ease of use of the Motivosity platform is a huge priority and the new UI has been a long time in the making. A new UI isn't much unless it's done right, and the product team at Motivosity knocked it out of the park. "It's about time Motivosity gets the glow-up it deserves. We can't wait to see how much easier it becomes for people to say thanks at work with a big-time UI refresh like this one," says Jesse Dowdle, CTO.

