79North Drilling Identifies Strong Gold Mineralization Along Witlage Gold Zone Extension, Nassau Project, Suriname

TORONTO, June 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 79North Inc. (CSE: JQ; OTCQB: SVNTF; FRA: 6120) (“79North” or the “Company”) is pleased to report the results of the first five drill holes of the Phase 2 drilling program of the Nassau gold project, Suriname, with hole NP-22-05 cutting multiple zones of gold mineralization on the Witlage gold zone including 2.2 metres grading 2.00 grams tonne gold. It is anticipated that approximately 20 drill holes in total will be completed. As of this date 10 holes have been drilled and we await assays from drill holes that are in areas of new gold occurrences (Ziti, Filini, and Witlage extension) which have very positive surface sampling results announced in May and June 2022 (see press releases http://www.79north.ca/achegooh/2022/05/79North-reports-new-surface-gold-occurrence-and-drilling-target-at-the-Nassau-Project.pdf, and http://www.79north.ca/achegooh/2022/06/79North-NR-SurfaceSamples-Jun1-2022.pdf). Drill holes NP-22-1 to 4 were drilled in the southeast end of the Witlage shear zone and NP 22-5 is the first hole drilled in the newly exposed northwest end of the Witlage shear zone that is 1,000 m long as currently defined.



Jon North, President and CEO, commented “The following tables and Exhibit 1 indicate that the frequency of drilling samples above 0.5 grams gold per tonne increases dramatically towards the northwest end of the Witlage shear zone, which is also the area where the new samples of the northwest extension of the Witlage gold zone were collected (and reported herein) and where the next holes will be drilled. Based on the distribution of drilling samples greater than 0.5 grams gold per tonne in NP-22-5 the Witlage gold zone has a nominal width of approximately 95 metres.”

Hole NP-22-02

Sample From m To m Core

Length m Au

ppb Au

grams/tonne Comment 60165 40.50 41.50 1.50 1,121 1.12 Sheared, silicified felsic volcanic, 0.5% disseminated pyrite 60168 43.00 43.50 0.50 685 0.69 as above

Hole NP-22-03

Sample From m To m Core

Length m Au

ppb Au

grams/tonne Comment 60316 67.50 68.00 0.50 1,579 1.58 Silicified felsic volcanic with quartz vein stockwork, 0.5% disseminated pyrite 60332 82.00 83.00 1.00 751 0.75 as above 60333 83.00 84.00 1.00 712 0.71 as above 60334 84.00 85.00 1.00 944 0.94 as above

Hole NP-22-04

Sample From m To m Core

Length m Au

ppb Au

grams/tonne Comment 60369 14.50 15.50 1.00 701 0.70 Oxidized saprolite with quartz veinlets 60387 31.00 31.50 0.50 960 0.96 as above 60389 32.00 33.00 1.00 753 0.75 as above 60402 40.50 41.00 0.50 1,409 1.41 Felsic volcanic with quartz veinlet stockwork 60405 43.00 44.00 1.00 597 0.60 Saprock transition with quartz veinlets 60413 50.70 51.50 0.80 5,204 5.20 as above 60414 51.50 52.00 0.50 1,737 1.74 as above

Hole NP-22-05

Sample From m To m Core

Length m Au

ppb Au

grams/tonne Comment 60498 19.70 20.70 1.00 1,122 1.12 Silicified, sheared mudstone with 2% pyrite boxwork 60502 21.70 22.50 0.80 2,140 2.14 Massive clay in shear zone 60516 34.00 35.00 1.00 4,567 4.57 Sheared, silicified mudstone with goethite after pyrite 60547 62.30 63.00 0.70 1,548 1.55 Sheared sandstone with quartz veinlets 60548 63.00 63.50 0.50 1,411 1.41 as above 60549 63.50 63.70 0.20 611 0.61 as above 60551 63.70 64.50 0.80 3,111 3.11 as above 60573 80.80 81.50 0.70 2,290 2.29 as above 60574 81.50 82.20 0.70 625 0.63 as above 60590 97.00 98.00 1.00 854 0.85 as above 60591 98.00 99.00 1.00 1,457 1.46 as above 60602 107.00 108.00 1.00 831 0.83 Mudstone with quartz veinlets, 0.5% pyrite 60606 111.00 111.70 0.70 866 0.87 Quartz stockwork with 10% pyrite in sandstone 60607 111.70 112.40 0.70 1,105 1.11 as above 60610 113.80 114.60 0.80 1,561 1.56 Mudstone with quartz veinlets, 1% disseminated pyrite

Note: Drilling assays above 0.5 grams gold per tonne reported, drilling intersections are core length and may not be true width, 1,000 ppb = 1 gram/ton

Results of new sampling of the Witlage northwest extension

Sample Gold Zone Type Description Au ppb 59919 Witlage NW Rock chip Silicified mudstone, 10% pyrite boxwork 3,366 59920 Witlage NW Rock chip as above 3,619 59923 Witlage NW Rock chip quartz veinlets in duricrust 971 59924 Witlage NW Rock chip as above 864 59925 Witlage NW Rock chip as above 633 59926 Witlage NW Rock chip as above 1,029 59927 Witlage NW Rock chip Silicified mudstone with quartz veinlets 605 59928 Witlage NW Rock chip as above 939 59929 Witlage NW Rock chip Duricrust with quartz veinlets 1,326 59930 Witlage NW Rock chip as above 617 59935 Witlage NW Rock chip Quartz veins in mudstone 725 59936 Witlage NW Rock chip 3 cm quartz vein in mudstone 510 59949 Witlage NW Rock chip Silicified mudstone with quartz veinlets 1,417 59953 Witlage NW Rock chip Quartz stockwork in silicified sediment 719

Note: 1,000 ppb = 1 gram per tonne, samples above 500 ppb gold reported

For context of these sample grades, the grade of the Newmont Merian Mine, 20 kilometres northeast of the Nassau concession is approximately 1.2 grams gold per tonne.

Analytical and QA/QC

Drill core (nominally NTW diameter) was transported from the drill rig to the field camp by ATV and cut in half with a core saw with a diamond blade. Half core samples generally 1.0 to 1.5 m in length were bagged in a plastic sample bag with a waterproof assay tag and the bag was sealed with a single use cable tie. Five core samples at a time were placed in a rice bag which was sealed with a single use cable tie. Samples were securely stored under constant supervision until they were shipped to the Actlabs sample preparation lab in Paramaribo either by company vehicle or lab transport vehicle such that the chain of custody was maintained from the company drilling camp to the sample preparation lab.

The drill core samples were analyzed by Actlabs Guyana Inc. Sample preparation was by code RX1 in which the sample is crushed to 80% passing a 2 mm screen and 95% of a pulverized 250 g split passing 105-micron screen. A 50 g assay charge of the pulp was assayed by 1A2-50 which is fire assay with an AA finish. Overlimit samples (>3 ppm Au) were re-assayed by fire assay with a gravimetric finish. Samples with suspected visible gold were prepared by code RX-1000 in which the entire sample is pulverized, and a 1,000 g split is sieved with a 100-micron screen. The entire + fraction was analyzed by fire assay with a gravimetric finish and a 50 charge of the minus fraction was assayed by fire assay with an AA finish. The weighted average of the two assays is reported as the gold value of the sample. Certified reference materials with known gold concentrations were inserted every twenty-five samples and a blank of sterile quartz sand to test for lab contamination was inserted at least 1 in every 100 samples.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information

Exhibit 1. Geologic map with drill holes and new surface samples is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/3baef878-4fd6-4f07-8cf6-f7ba0f5785f0