China Refrigeration Lubricants Market Report 2022-2027: Air Conditioning Segment to Grow at a Considerable Pace

The market for refrigeration lubricants is expected to grow at a CAGR 3% during the forecast period. Major factors driving the market are the emergence of new-generation lubricants optimized for energy efficiency and increasing momentum in the Chinese HVACR industry.

Augmenting prominence for lubricant technology and rise in the demand from cryogenic applications are expected to offer various opportunities for the growth of market.

The air conditioning segment is expected to account for the largest application of the China refrigeration lubricants market and is expected to grow at a considerable pace over the forecast period.

Increasing Momentum in the China HVACR Industry:

HVACR (Heating, Ventilation, Air Conditioning, and Refrigeration) is an important part of residential and commercial buildings. The market is filled with different kind of HVACR appliances. Heating appliances, like heater, furnace, and heat pumps, are used to generate heat in buildings via central heating or local heating.

Ventilation appliances are used to change or replace air in any building to regulate temperature, and air conditioning appliances are used in cooling of indoor air for thermal comfort.

Refrigeration appliances, like refrigerators and freezers, are used in maintaining low temperature below the ambient temperature.

Refrigeration lubricants for high-purity ammonia, such as R600a (isobutane), R290 (propane), R1270 (propene/propylene), R1150 (ethene/ethylene), and R170 (ethane) are used in a wide range of applications in domestic refrigeration, industrial refrigeration, and transport refrigeration. These are also used in small air conditioning systems, heat pumps, and water heaters, and in large air conditioning and chiller systems.

The dynamic nature of the industry can mainly be attributed to the increasing urbanization, unprecedented population growth, and frequently changing governmental regulations for making HVAC products more energy efficient, which, in-turn, is stimulating the demand of the market studied, over the forecast period.

Air-Conditioning Application to Dominate the Market

Air conditioning (AC) units are designed to modify humidity and air temperature in an enclosed area. The primary components of an air conditioner are compressor, evaporator, expansion valve, and condenser. These components are also the areas where oil cocking will lead to the loss of efficiency. To provide better compatibility with common refrigeration gases, lubricants are used to reduce side effects, such as pipeline corrosion.

Refrigeration lubricants have multiple purposes, such as removing heat, lubricating moving parts, acting as a sealant, and cooling the key parts of compressors.

Some major features of refrigeration lubricants include high resistance to oxidation, resistance to thermal degradation, non-foaming, water separation, anti-wear properties, and corrosion resistance.

Energy demand for space cooling in commercial buildings in China is growing rapidly, owing to the rising population with higher purchase power, rapid urbanization, development of infrastructure, and global warming.

Presently, China produces around 70% of the world's room air conditioners and covers almost 22% of installed cooling capacity across the world.

The aforementioned factors coupled with government support are contributing to the increasing demand for refrigeration lubricants market during the forecast period.

