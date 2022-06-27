Japan Travel Insurance Market 2022: Expected Industry Value of $1.29 Billion By 2027 with a CAGR of 17.55%

Dublin, June 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Japan Travel Insurance Market (2022-2027) by Type, Distribution, End-User, Competitive Analysis and the Impact of Covid-19 with Ansoff Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Japan's Travel Insurance Market is estimated to be USD 577.54 Mn in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 1296.27 Mn by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 17.55%. The growth in this sector is driven by an increase in tourism, the high cost of medical treatment, increase in customised insurance plans and the rising demand for reimbursement of expenditures



Market Segmentation

Japan's Travel Insurance Market is segmented based on Type, Distribution, and End-User.

Type, the market is classified into Single-Trip Travel Insurance, Annual Multi-Trip Travel Insurance, and Long- Stay Travel Insurance.

Distribution, the market is classified into Insurance Intermediaries, Insurance Companies, Banks, and Insurance Brokers and Aggregators.

End-User, the market is classified into Educational Travel, Business Travelers, Family Travelers, Senior Citizen, and Others.

Report Highlights:

A complete analysis of the market, including the parent industry

Important market dynamics and trends

Market segmentation

Historical, current, and projected size of the market based on value and volume

Market shares and strategies of key players

Recommendations to companies for strengthening their foothold in the market

Key Topics Covered:



1 Report Description

1.1 Study Objectives

1.2 Market Definition

1.3 Currency

1.4 Years Considered

1.5 Language

1.6 Key Stakeholders



2 Research Methodology

2.1 Research Process

2.2 Data Collection and Validation

2.2.1 Secondary Research

2.2.2 Primary Research

2.2.3 Models

2.3 Market Size Estimation

2.3.1 Bottom-Up Approach

2.3.2 Top-Down Approach

2.4 Assumptions of the Study

2.5 Limitations of the Study



3 Executive Summary

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Market Size, Segmentations and Outlook



4 Market Dynamics

4.1 Drivers

4.1.1 Increase in Tourisum

4.1.2 High Cost of Medical Treatment

4.1.3 Increase in Customised Insurance Plans

4.1.4 Rising Demand for Reimbursement of Expenditures

4.2 Restraints

4.2.1 Lack of Consumer Experiences in Terms of its Coverages and Premium Rates

4.3 Opportunities

4.3.1 Incorporating Digital Tools by Insurance Market Players

4.3.2 Supportive Initiatives by Government

4.4 Challenges

4.4.1 Cyber Security Concerns



5 Market Analysis

5.1 Regulatory Scenario

5.2 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

5.3 Impact of COVID-19

5.4 Ansoff Matrix Analysis



6 Japan's Travel Insurance Market, By Type

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Single-Trip Travel Insurance

6.3 Annual Multi-Trip Travel Insurance

6.4 Long- Stay Travel Insurance



7 Japan's Travel Insurance Market, By Distribution

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Insurance Intermediaries

7.3 Insurance Companies

7.4 Banks

7.5 Insurance Brokers and Aggregators



8 Japan's Travel Insurance Market, By End-User

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Educational Travel

8.3 Business Travelers

8.4 Family Travelers

8.5 Senior Citizen

8.6 Others



9 Competitive Landscape

9.1 Competitive Quadrant

9.2 Market Share Analysis

9.3 Strategic Initiatives

9.3.1 M&A and Investments

9.3.2 Partnerships and Collaborations

9.3.3 Product Developments and Improvements



10 Company Profiles

10.1 Allianz Group

10.2 American Express Company

10.3 American International Group Inc.

10.4 Assicurazioni Generali S.P.A.

10.5 Atlas Travel Insurance Services Ltd

10.6 AXA S.A

10.7 Chubb Limited

10.8 Ms&Ad Insurance Group Holdings, Inc

10.9 Munich Reinsurance Company

10.10 Prudential Financial Inc.

10.11 Travelex Insurance Services

10.12 Zurich Insurance Co. Limited



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/xz34lg

Attachment