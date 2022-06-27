COMPANY ANNOUNCEMENT NO 34/2022 – 27 JUNE 2022
On 1 March 2022, Royal Unibrew initiated a share buy-back program, cf. company announcement no. 5/2022 of 1 March 2022. The program is carried out under Art. 5 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (the Market Abuse Regulation - MAR) and the resulting delegated legislation. The share buy-back program is expected to be realized in the period from 2 March 2022 to 30 June 2022. The total share buy-back in the period will not exceed a market price of DKK 300 million.
The following transactions have been made under the program:
|Number of
Shares
|Average purchase price
|Transaction value, DKK
|Accumulated, last announcement
|458,254
|612.17
|280,531,255.19
|20 June 2022
|3,950
|597.83
|2,361,438.37
|21 June 2022
|4,000
|592.06
|2,368,251.20
|22 June 2022
|4,000
|579.65
|2,318,588.40
|23 June 2022
|5,000
|596.25
|2,981,244.00
|24 June 2022
|5,200
|611.70
|3,180,855.60
|Accumulated under the program
|480,404
|611.45
|293,741,632.76
With the transactions stated above Royal Unibrew owns a total of 567,021 shares, corresponding to 1.1% of the share capital. The total amount of shares in the company is 50,200,000, including treasury shares.
