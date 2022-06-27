Auction result of Treasury Bills - RIKV 22 0824 - RIKV 22 1019

Source: The Republic of Iceland – Government Debt Management

Reykjavík, ICELAND

Series RIKV 22 0824RIKV 22 1019
Settlement Date 06/29/202206/29/2022
Total Amount Allocated (MM) 32,2502,700
All Bids Awarded At (Price / Simple interest) 99.213/5.09998.273/5.649
Total Number of Bids Received 195
Total Amount of All Bids Received (MM) 32,5502,700
Total Number of Successful Bids 175
Number of Bids Allocated in Full 175
Lowest Price / Highest Simple Interest Allocated 99.213/5.09998.273/5.649
Highest Price / Lowest Simple Interest Allocated 99.267/4.74798.378/5.300
Lowest Price / Highest Simple Interest Allocated in Full 99.213/5.09998.273/5.649
Weighted Average of Successful Bids (Price/Simple Interest) 99.241/4.91798.316/5.506
Best Bid (Price / Simple Interest) 99.267/4.74798.378/5.300
Worst Bid (Price / Simple Interest) 99.198/5.19798.273/5.649
Weighted Average of All Bids Received (Price / Simple Interest) 99.241/4.91798.316/5.506
Percentage Partial Allocation (Approximate) 100.00 %100.00 %
Bid to Cover Ratio 1.011.00