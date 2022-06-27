|Series
|RIKV 22 0824
|RIKV 22 1019
|Settlement Date
|06/29/2022
|06/29/2022
|Total Amount Allocated (MM)
|32,250
|2,700
|All Bids Awarded At (Price / Simple interest)
|99.213
|/
|5.099
|98.273
|/
|5.649
|Total Number of Bids Received
|19
|5
|Total Amount of All Bids Received (MM)
|32,550
|2,700
|Total Number of Successful Bids
|17
|5
|Number of Bids Allocated in Full
|17
|5
|Lowest Price / Highest Simple Interest Allocated
|99.213
|/
|5.099
|98.273
|/
|5.649
|Highest Price / Lowest Simple Interest Allocated
|99.267
|/
|4.747
|98.378
|/
|5.300
|Lowest Price / Highest Simple Interest Allocated in Full
|99.213
|/
|5.099
|98.273
|/
|5.649
|Weighted Average of Successful Bids (Price/Simple Interest)
|99.241
|/
|4.917
|98.316
|/
|5.506
|Best Bid (Price / Simple Interest)
|99.267
|/
|4.747
|98.378
|/
|5.300
|Worst Bid (Price / Simple Interest)
|99.198
|/
|5.197
|98.273
|/
|5.649
|Weighted Average of All Bids Received (Price / Simple Interest)
|99.241
|/
|4.917
|98.316
|/
|5.506
|Percentage Partial Allocation (Approximate)
|100.00 %
|100.00 %
|Bid to Cover Ratio
|1.01
|1.00
Auction result of Treasury Bills - RIKV 22 0824 - RIKV 22 1019
| Source: The Republic of Iceland – Government Debt Management The Republic of Iceland – Government Debt Management
Reykjavík, ICELAND