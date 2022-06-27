Spar Nord explores the potential for issuing Tier 2 capital

English Danish

As an element in its ongoing endeavours to optimize the Bank’s capital structure and secure appropriate capital resources, Spar Nord has decided to explore the potential for issuing new Tier 2 capital.

In this connection, Spar Nord has mandated Nykredit as Arranger and Nykredit and Spar Nord Bank as Joint Bookrunners to arrange investor calls and subsequently assess market interest for the potential issue.

Subject to market conditions and investor feedback, a Tier 2 capital issue in DKK with a term to maturity of 10 years and the option of prepayment at par 5 years after the date of issuance (subject to regulatory approval), documented with Spar Nord’s EMTN program, listed on Euronext in Dublin may follow.

Please direct any questions regarding this release to Rune Brandt Børglum, Head of Investor Relations, on tel. + 45 9634 4236, or by e-mail at rsn@sparnord.dk.

Rune Brandt Børglum

Head of Investor Relations

