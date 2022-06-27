The Global Organic Pesticides Market is expected to grow by $ 4.48 bn during 2022-2026, accelerating at a CAGR of 12.02% during the forecast period

New York, June 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Organic Pesticides Market 2022-2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06288915/?utm_source=GNW

02% during the forecast period. Our report on the organic pesticides market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by growing interest in organic products, rising popularity of biopesticides, and government initiatives.

The organic pesticides market analysis includes the crop type segment and geographic landscape.



The organic pesticides market is segmented as below:

By Crop Type

• Arable

• Permanent



By Geographical Landscape

• North America

• Europe

• APAC

• South America

• Middle East and Africa



This study identifies the new product launches as one of the prime reasons driving the organic pesticides market growth during the next few years. Also, the introduction of integrated pest management and biodegradation and bioremediation of organic pesticides will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on organic pesticides market covers the following areas:

• Organic pesticides market sizing

• Organic pesticides market forecast

• Organic pesticides market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading organic pesticides market vendors that include Andermatt Group AG, BASF SE, Bayer AG, Futureco Bioscience SA, Mitsui and Co. Ltd., Nufarm Ltd., Sarasota Green Group LLC, Sikko Industries Ltd., Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc., UPL Ltd., and Vision Mark Biotech. Also, the organic pesticides market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

