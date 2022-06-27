The Global Electric Kick Scooter Market is expected to grow by $ 1.51 bn during 2022-2026, accelerating at a CAGR of 10.23% during the forecast period

New York, June 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Electric Kick Scooter Market 2022-2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06288913/?utm_source=GNW

23% during the forecast period. Our report on the electric kick scooter market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by Increasing incentives and subsidies by governments, rising awareness about the greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions from fuel-operated automobiles, and escalating demand for cost-effective and environment-friendly commutes.

The electric kick scooter market analysis includes variant segments and geographic landscape.



The electric kick scooter market is segmented as below:

By Variant

• 25v to 50v

• Less than 25v

• More than 50v



By Geographical Landscape

• Europe

• North America

• APAC

• South America

• The Middle East and Africa



This study identifies the increasing popularity of electric kick scooter-sharing services as one of the prime reasons driving the electric kick scooter market growth during the next few years. Also, increasing investments in research and development (R&D) activities for introducing low-maintenance electric kick scooters and increasing disposable incomes will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the electric kick scooter market covers the following areas:

• Electric kick scooter market sizing

• Electric kick scooter market forecast

• Electric kick scooter market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading electric kick scooter market vendors that include ABB Ltd., Ather Energy Pvt. Ltd., Bolzzen, CaliRides LLC, Evolve Skateboards Aus Pty Ltd., Maytech, Mellow Boards GmbH, Nine Co. Ltd., NSK Ltd., QS MOTORS Ltd., Schneider Electric SE, STEL LLC, UBoard India Ltd, Xiaomi Inc., Yuneec International Co. Ltd., and Zero Motorcycles Inc. Also, the electric kick scooter market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

