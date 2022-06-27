The Global Sleeping Pillow Market is expected to grow by $ 8.32 bn during 2022-2026, accelerating at a CAGR of 6.3% during the forecast period

New York, June 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Sleeping Pillow Market 2022-2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06288912/?utm_source=GNW

3% during the forecast period. Our report on the sleeping pillow market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by growth in the hotel industry, increasing construction of residential complexes, and increased adoption of memory foam pillows.

The sleeping pillow market analysis includes the distribution channel segment and geographic landscape.



The sleeping pillow market is segmented as below:

By Distribution Channel

• Offline

• Online



By Geographical Landscape

• APAC

• Europe

• North America

• Middle East and Africa

• South America



This study identifies the growing sales of sleeping pillows online as one of the prime reasons driving the sleeping pillow market growth during the next few years. Also, innovative product launches and growing demand for sleeping pillows from hospitals and nursing homes will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on sleeping pillow market covers the following areas:

• Sleeping pillow market sizing

• Sleeping pillow market forecast

• Sleeping pillow market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading sleeping pillow market vendors that include Beyond textiles GmbH, Comfy Group, CVB Inc., Czech Feather and Down Co., Hanesbrands Inc., Hollander Sleep Products LLC, John Cotton Europe Sp. z o, Latexco LLC, My Pillow Inc., Nanfang Bedding, Pacific Coast Feather Co., Polyflex India Pvt. Ltd., Richard Behr and Co. GmbH, Romatex, Shenzhen Fuanna Household Products Co. Ltd., Tempur Sealy International Inc., Thrasio LLC, Wendre Group, and Suzhou Nuoyiman Industry Co. Ltd. Also, the sleeping pillow market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.





