Sertifi to Discuss Growth of Their Platform for Finalizing Business at HITEC Orlando 2022

Chicago, IL, June 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sertifi, developers of a complete platform for hospitality companies to finalize business, will be attending this year’s HITEC Orlando. The Sertifi team will be available at booth #1409 to demo the Sertifi platform and its latest functionality, as well as discuss what’s to come for the product. Demos and meetings will be available during exhibitor hall hours from Tuesday, June 28 through Thursday, June 30.

Sertifi brings the entire agreement process into a single, secure platform. In addition to capturing e-signatures and e-payments, Sertifi now offers payment processing with SertifiPay. Travel suppliers can also send digital authorization forms and exchange traveler information, such as virtual credit cards. By finalizing agreements and connecting the hospitality network in one solution, Sertifi customers and their guests can benefit from a faster, more secure experience.

Here are some of the highlights Sertifi will be discussing:

A next generation user experience , available soon for signing and sending, makes it even easier and more intuitive for guests to complete agreements.

, available soon for signing and sending, makes it even easier and more intuitive for guests to complete agreements. Now available everywhere, SertifiPay makes it easier for some of the largest hotel chains in the world to complete business in a single platform.

makes it easier for some of the largest hotel chains in the world to complete business in a single platform. Growing partnerships like Infor are allowing Sertifi to integrate directly with the most important systems in hospitality.

“HITEC is an awesome event, and we always look forward to connecting with our community,” said John Stojka, Co-CEO of Sertifi. “This year, we’re particularly excited for attendees to learn more about our payment processing engine, SertifiPay. Our customers are already processing over $5 billion in payments annually. We hope everyone stops by our booth and checks it out.”

About Sertifi

Sertifi provides a complete agreement, payment, and authorization platform for the travel, events, and hospitality market. Brands like Hilton, Hyatt, and Marriott trust Sertifi to finalize contracts and collect payments in an efficient and secure way. Sertifi’s easy-to-use platform helps tens of thousands of businesses in more than 135 countries, with $5 billion in payments processed through the system annually. With 12+ years of knowledge and insight within travel, events, and hospitality, Sertifi serves the unique needs of the market and is building a network that gives travelers across the globe a great, seamless experience from the start.