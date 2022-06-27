ScoutCam Signs a Joint Development Agreement to Equip Aerial Platforms of a Top Global Defense and Aviation Manufacturer with In-Flight Monitoring Solutions

OMER, Israel, June 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ScoutCam (OTCQB: SCTC), a leading provider of visualization and AI based solutions to the Condition Based Monitoring (CBM) and the Predictive Maintenance (PdM) markets, announced today a Joint Development Agreement (JDA) with a global leading defense and aviation company. According to the JDA, the defense and aviation company will utilize ScoutCam's proprietary visualization technology for in-flight monitoring of various components of its fleet of aerial vehicles, as well as serve as a replacement for manual pre- and post-flight visualization inspections of the aerial platforms.

The multi-year partnership established by the JDA combines various technical aspects of the relationship between ScoutCam and the customer and ensures future supply of ScoutCam’s monitoring solutions to the aerial vehicles.

“We are very excited about the opportunity to provide our exceptional visualization monitoring solutions and expertise to the aviation market and to join forces with this global leader for the long term,” commented ScoutCam’s Chief Executive Officer, Yovav Sameah. “We see this opportunity as an important part of the ScoutCam’s growth strategy as we become a key player in the fast-growing Condition Based Monitoring and Predictive Maintenance markets, where the unmet need for visualization monitoring is increasing rapidly. The JDA provides a basis for future collaborations between the companies as it includes a target by the customer to expand deployments into all existing areal platforms. Following a successful JDA, Scoutcam plans to continue deploying this game-changing platform in other parts of the military and civilian aviation sector.”

Yovav Sameah continued, “Our collaboration with this large scale, global manufacturer combines a unique set of capabilities that we believe will significantly benefit the entire aviation industry, while providing significant growth potential to ScoutCam. While both companies are currently working on a proof-of-concept prototype as a basis for future expansion, we expect our joint activities to play a more significant role as the Condition Based Monitoring and Predictive Maintenance markets expand.”

About ScoutCam

ScoutCam is pioneering the Predictive Maintenance and Condition Based Monitoring markets with its visualization and AI platform. Pioneering the use of its visualization and AI platform in Industry 4.0 markets such as aviation, energy, mobility and transportation, ScoutCam’s camera-as-a-sensor™ technology, accompanied by specialized trained AI models, is being deployed in hard to reach locations and harsh environments, across a variety of Predictive Maintenance and Condition Based Monitoring use cases. ScoutCam’s platform allows maintenance and operations teams visibility into areas which are inaccessible under normal operation, or where the operating ambience is not suitable for continuous real-time monitoring.

Forward-Looking Statements –

For more information on ScoutCam and to view the updated site, please visit www.scoutcam.com .

Investor Relations Contact: