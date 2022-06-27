Chairman Confirms Upward Trend for BrewBilt Despite Recession

GRASS VALLEY, CA, June 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire – Today BrewBilt Manufacturing Inc. (the "Company") (OTCPINK: BBRW) CEO and Chairman Jef Lewis announced an upward trend in the craft beer industry and a bright future with revenue on the horizon.

Chairman Jef Lewis stated, “We know that any talented brewer stands proudly behind every pint of great beer, and we’re honored that so many brewers use BrewBilt to stand behind them. We learned our craft in the Pacific Northwest and now share 15 years of brewery equipment knowledge and experience with customers throughout the world.

“Let’s face it, investors are leery when considering the current economy. The ‘wait and see’ investor should realize that in 2008 the craft beer industry outperformed most industries. The craft beer market has proven to be recession proof over the past two decades, especially during COVID when BrewBilt first went public and placed more than $3.5 million in sales and manufactured and delivered 12 brewhouses to customers all over the country. With three years of branding, the company is now working with over 40 new customers who are building new breweries that represent over $11 million in sales for the company. This number is growing with expected projections to be favorable for our shareholders. Further, we are quoting more jobs than ever before.”

Mr. Lewis continued, “Craft beer sales are expected to reach $87 billion as of 2022, according to a recent report by Fact.MR, despite this recession. The industry is forecast to grow at a CAGR of 6.9% over the forecast period of 2022-2032, reaching $174.68 billion by 2032. BrewBilt is a company whose brand name is known worldwide. Just last week the largest craft brewery in the world contacted me and is purchasing some of our equipment. That company did over $250 million last year and employs over 1,000 people.”

Mr. Lewis summarized, “Our Company is now recognized in Europe and North America. This upward trend is a strong indicator that the trading analytics of BBRW will definitely change. We have diversified our business in order to corner both manufacturing and brewing. Please visit BrewBilt Manufacturing at brewbilt.com or our Brewery at

BrewBiltBrewing.com. We are passionate about what we do and love being part of the craft brewing community.”

Follow us on Twitter (@BrewBilt) and Instagram (@BrewBilt_Mfg)

ABOUT BREWBILT MANUFACTURING COMPANY: (http://www.brewbilt.com)

BrewBilt is one of the only California companies that custom designs, hand crafts, and integrates processing, fermentation and distillation processing systems for the craft beer, cannabis and hemp industries using best-in-class American stainless steel and built by highly skilled local welders. We design and manufacture custom brewery systems and tanks for craft brewers dedicated to making excellent beer. Whether you're adding cellar tanks, starting a neighborhood brewpub, or expanding a regional microbrewery, look to BrewBilt to design a solution just for you.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS: This press release contains forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements provide current expectations or forecasts of future events and are not guarantees of future performance, nor should they be relied upon as representing management's views as of any subsequent date. The forward-looking statements are based on management's expectations and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties. Although management believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied in such statements. Risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially include, without limitation, the Company's ability to effectively execute its business plans; unforeseen construction delays; the Company's need for additional capital; changes in general economic and financial market conditions; changes in the competitive environment; litigation; losses, customer bankruptcy, claims and assessments; and regulatory or legislative requirements affecting the Company's business. Management may elect to update forward-looking statements at some future point; however, it specifically disclaims any obligation to do so.

Contact:

Jef Lewis, Chairman and CEO

BrewBilt Manufacturing Inc. - BBRW

(530) 802-5023

Info@BrewBilt.com

Source: BrewBilt Manufacturing Inc.