Industrial Nanotech, Inc Provides Revised Revenue Guidance

BROOMFIELD, Colo., June 27, 2022 -- Industrial Nanotech, Inc (Pink Sheets: INTK), a global nanoscience solutions and research leader, today releases revised revenue guidance.



Stuart Burchill, CEO of Industrial Nanotech, states, “Our quarterly revenue numbers continue to grow exponentially and remain greater than any other period in the Company’s history.”

Burchill continues: “However, our previously stated objective of doubling our revenue numbers every quarter in 2022, starting with our Q1 2022 quarterly revenue record of over $3 million … up 678% over the previous quarter with a net profit of $1,637,412 … and with a goal of achieving $24 million in quarterly revenue by Q4 2022, is proving to be a little more difficult than anticipated because of the global economic headwinds and supply chain complexities.

"We will not exceed $6 million in Q2 2022 as we hoped. It is expected that revenue for this current quarter will be closer to $5 million. Additionally, we expect to grow to quarterly revenue of $16 million or $64 million annualized, by the final quarter of 2022, which is one-third less than originally projected,” concludes Burchill.

The company has executed several shifts in revenue strategy to ensure successful navigation of what the company’s executive team and advisors believe will be an economically challenging 24 to 36 months.

Further updates regarding an exclusive deal with Lowes home improvement retailer and new partnerships in the Middle East will be released in the next two weeks.

