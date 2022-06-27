Oportun named to the 2022 Greater Bay Area Top Workplaces

SAN CARLOS, Calif., June 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Oportun (Nasdaq: OPRT), a mission-driven fintech and digital banking platform, today announced that it has been named to the 2022 Greater Bay Area Top Workplaces by San Francisco Bay Area Top Workplaces and the San Francisco Chronicle. Oportun has been named a top place to work by regional or national publications in each of the last eight years.



“Fostering and maintaining a diverse, equitable, and inclusive culture where all feel a sense of belonging is critical to our ability to serve our mission and make financial health effortless for anyone,” said Raul Vazquez, Oportun CEO. “The Top Workplaces award is based on employee feedback, and we are very proud of the fact that our team believes in our innovative culture and is dedicated to making Oportun a great place to work.”

The Greater Bay Area Top Workplaces list is based solely on employee feedback gathered through a survey that measures multiple aspects of workplace culture, including alignment, execution, and connection. Oportun employees throughout its Bay Area offices and retail locations participated in the survey. The anonymous survey uniquely measures 15 culture drivers that are critical to the success of any organization; including alignment, execution, and connection, just to name a few.

