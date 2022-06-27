Enphase Energy Expands IQ8 Microinverter Deployments in Washington

FREMONT, Calif., June 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ: ENPH), a global energy technology company and the world's leading supplier of microinverter-based solar and battery systems, announced today that installers of Enphase® products in Washington state have seen growing deployments of Enphase Energy Systems powered by IQ8™ Microinverters following the product’s launch in North America late last year. IQ8 Microinverters paired with Enphase’s industry leading IQ™ Batteries give homeowners more energy security as power outages from extreme weather and high summertime demand grow increasingly common.



According to the most recent U.S. Solar Market Insight report from Wood Mackenzie and the Solar Energy Industries Association, residential solar deployments in Washington state are predicted to reach over 75 MW in 2022, representing an approximately 63 percent increase from the previous year. Additionally, residential battery capacity in Washington is increasing steadily year-over-year with forecasts estimating deployments will nearly quadruple by the end of 2026, according to the U.S. Energy Storage Monitor 2021 Year in Review report from the Energy Storage Association and Wood Mackenzie.

“We are on a mission to make solar and battery storage more accessible, while educating the community on the benefits of energy resilience and training the future clean energy workforce," said Edwin Wanji, founder and chief executive officer at Sphere Solar Energy, an Enphase Platinum level installer. “The IQ8-based Enphase Energy System is one of the best products on the market for homeowners to safeguard against grid outages and help control rising energy costs.”

“As a testament to the rapidly growing demand for clean, reliable power, we’re already booking installations for the 2023 calendar year,” said Markus Virta, director of sales and business development at Western Solar, an Enphase Gold level installer. “The Enphase Energy System doubles as an investment in both renewable energy and in backup power, helping homeowners become more energy independent while accelerating Washington’s goal of unlocking clean energy for the entire state.”

Enphase’s revolutionary IQ8-based systems can provide Sunlight Backup™ during an outage, even without a battery. For homeowners who want battery backup , there are no sizing restrictions on pairing an Enphase IQ Batteries with IQ8 Microinverters. In addition, with the Sunlight Jump Start™ feature, IQ8 Microinverters can restart a home energy system using sunlight only after prolonged grid outages that may result in a fully depleted battery. This eliminates the need for a manual restart of the system and gives homeowners even greater resilience. Enphase IQ8 solar microinverters come with a 25-year limited warranty.

“Solar-powered batteries offer virtually unlimited clean power to keep critical appliances going day and night, giving homeowners the ultimate peace of mind,” said Jordan Weisman, general manager at Sunbridge Solar, an Enphase Silver level installer. “Enphase’s IQ8 Microinverters and IQ Batteries make the perfect and highly customizable solution for homeowners looking to become more energy independent and future-proof their homes from rising energy costs.”

“At Artisan Electric, we offer our customers cutting edge products that provide them with the best value for decades to come,” said Evan Leonard, vice president at Artisan Electric, an Enphase Silver level installer. “Enphase has set the industry standards for quality, design, durability, and safety. From ease of installation and system performance to real-time monitoring and management, the Enphase Energy System is the turnkey home energy solution that delivers everything our customers would want, especially with the new IQ8 Microinverter technology offering a whole new paradigm for home energy.”

The IQ8 Microinverter system is the first in the world to be certified by UL , a global safety science leader, for the new North American safety and grid interconnection standards for connecting solar inverters, energy storage systems, and distributed energy resources to the grid. Enphase’s IQ8 Microinverters, paired with the IQ™ Combiner 4/4C and IQ™ Gateway, create the first complete residential DER system certified by UL.

“We are excited to work with the growing Enphase Installer Network in Washington to help bring more energy independence to homeowners across the state,” said Dave Ranhoff, chief commercial officer at Enphase Energy. “Enphase is guided by a commitment to innovation, quality, and customer-centered service as we work to unlock a more sustainable future for all with industry-leading products like IQ Microinverters and IQ Batteries.”

Enphase Energy, a global energy technology company based in Fremont, CA, is the world's leading supplier of microinverter-based solar and battery systems that enable people to harness the sun to make, use, save, and sell their own power—and control it all with a smart mobile app. The company revolutionized the solar industry with its microinverter-based technology and builds all-in-one solar, battery, and software solutions. Enphase has shipped more than 45 million microinverters, and over 2.0 million Enphase-based systems have been deployed in more than 135 countries. For more information, visit https://www.enphase.com and follow the company on Facebook , LinkedIn and Twitter .

