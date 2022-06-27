The E Woman Social Platform Empowers Women Through Sharing and Community

NASHVILLE, Tenn., June 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- E Woman, the social platform, is empowering women through sharing and community. One user, Alison Cromie, needed a space to share her story of dealing with childhood sexual abuse and finding her identity as a lesbian, and she found empowerment from the supportive community at E Woman.

Founded by Amy Shakhlo Karaman, E Woman is an online community and women support group for the many stages and events in a woman's life. Having worked in beauty salons, Amy wanted to ensure that women feel as comfortable on the platform as they do when confiding in a hairstylist.

E Woman allows users to make anonymous posts asking questions they might not feel comfortable addressing publicly. Its communities are diverse, ensuring that every woman feels at home, whether that's within the LGBTQ+ community or as part of the Women Divorce Support Group. Additional women support groups address topics related to women's mental health, women's self-care, and those issues of concern unique to the working mom.

Cromie turned to E Woman to share her story of sexual abuse, divorce, and coming out as a lesbian with others as she faced several life-altering events.

"Sharing your story with a group of people who have gone through something similar is healing," Cromie said. "It helps you better understand what you are going through. And it allows you to connect with others who might be experiencing a similar situation."

Comie's story started when she was sexually abused as a youngster by a preteen babysitter. She married at an early age and had kids, but she questioned her sexual identity. In late 2019, Cromie confronted two personal challenges: Coming out as a lesbian to her husband and friends and losing a job via layoffs at her company. She realized she needed to take ownership of her story.

Through her interactions on E Woman, Cromie quickly realized she did not have to face any of these changes on her own. "There was a whole community of people sharing their stories online. Reading about their struggles helped me to deal with my own, and I am grateful I now get to provide the same help to other women," she said.

Cromie worked with Shakhlo Karaman to share her story and create an LGBTQ+ community inside the E Woman platform. Cromie likened it to a combination of the openness and anonymity of Reddit and the group functionality of Facebook.

"The community's approach allows women to question what's going on inside without having to be public about it until they're ready," she said. "With the LGBTQ+ community, we still have a long way to go when it comes to acceptance. When someone doesn't have an outlet or a person to talk to, unfortunately, suicide rates increase. No one should have to go through what they're facing alone. Making that one connection in a place like E Woman can make all the difference."

Having a safe place to go and talk about issues is imperative to women who are in vulnerable situations, and Cromie encourages them to visit E Woman. "We must band together," she said. "Our stories teach others that things will be okay, even if they don't seem like it in the moment. We can impart our knowledge to the next generation in hopes of making a difference and moving society towards a place of more acceptance and inclusion."

To learn more about E Woman, visit https://www.ewoman.world. Information about upcoming events is available at https://www.ewoman.world/event.

About E Woman

E Woman is a social media platform dedicated to every woman who feels alone. Founded by Amy Shakhlo Karaman, an immigrant who escaped an arranged marriage in Uzbekistan and came to America to build her life from the ground up, this online community allows women around the world to discuss similar struggles. E Woman is now available on www.ewoman.world and offers every language. Members can join categorized groups anonymously or with their usernames to share their stories and connect in a judgment-free space. To learn more, visit www.ewoman.world.

Media Contact:

Maria Penaloza

maria.penaloza@newswire.com



Related Images











Image 1: Alison Cromie









This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment