Maravai LifeSciences Strengthens Executive Leadership Team to Support Long-Term Growth

SAN DIEGO, June 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Maravai LifeSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: MRVI), a global provider of life science reagents and services to researchers and biotech innovators, announced today that Peter Leddy, Ph.D. (“Pete”) has joined the Company as Executive Vice President and Chief Administrative Officer.



In this newly created role, Pete will have responsibility for leading Maravai’s global shared services functions, including Human Resources, Environmental, Social and Governance initiatives, Diversity Equity and Inclusion initiatives, Global Facilities, and Security.

“We are very pleased to welcome Pete to the Maravai senior leadership team,” said Carl Hull. “His extensive experience in the healthcare sector brings valuable insights as we scale the organization for expected, continued long-term growth. Pete has a proven track record of developing and implementing strategies to enhance growth and attract and retain talent while strengthening company culture, and I expect him to play an incredibly important cross-functional role across the organization. He will work in close partnership with me on the execution of key strategic initiatives and the management of key performance indicators."

Pete has over 30 years of experience leading growth and change across a wide variety of businesses, and specifically in scaling global healthcare companies. Throughout 2022, Pete has worked as a consultant to Maravai on a number of issues related to organizational design, compensation and retention. Previously, Pete served as Chief Human Resources Officer at Berkeley Lights, Chief People Officer at dosist, Executive Vice President, Global Human Resources and Corporate Integrity at Nuvasive and Chief Human Resources Officer at Life Technologies and Invitrogen. Earlier in his career he held a variety of executive and human resource positions at Dell, Promus Hotel Corp. and PepsiCo. He received his B.A. in Psychology from Creighton University and his M.S. and Ph.D. degrees in industrial/organizational psychology from the Illinois Institute of Technology.

Pete Leddy commented, "Maravai is at a tremendous inflection point in its journey, and I’m excited to join a company with a strong, high-performance culture, grounded in humility and focused on improving human health. I look forward to bringing my knowledge and leadership to this important new role and furthering the Company’s success."

Maravai is a leading life sciences company providing critical products to enable the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, and novel vaccines and to support research on human diseases. Maravai's companies are leaders in providing products and services in the fields of nucleic acid synthesis and biologics safety testing to many of the world's leading biopharmaceutical, vaccine, diagnostics, and cell and gene therapies companies.

This press release may contain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.




