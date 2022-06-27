Grom Social’s Top Draw Animation Studio Continues New Business Streak With $528K in New Assignments

BOCA RATON Fla., June 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Top Draw Animation (TDA), a leading source of premium animation production services and a division of Grom Social Enterprises Inc. (NASDAQ: GROM), has secured an additional $528,000 in animation production assignments, it was announced today by Top Draw’s President, Russell Hicks. Recognized throughout the animation and entertainment industry as a go-to studio for its quality and reliable production services, Top Draw produces animated series, movies, specials and short-form content for several leading global and international entertainment providers. The company does not publicly disclose clients or specific projects for competitive reasons and client privilege.



Acquired by Grom in 2016, Top Draw serves as a centerpiece of Grom’s offerings, which include safe social media for kids, web filtering utilized in school districts nationwide and original family entertainment through Curiosity Ink Media. The studio, which employs over 400 artists, animation and production executives in Manila, the Philippines, continues its increased output under direction of the company’s two recently-installed leaders – the aforementioned Hicks, who earlier led Nickelodeon’s animation and live action direction, as well as Top Draw EVP, Jared Wolfson, both of whom assumed their new roles last fall. Since opening its doors in 1999, TDA has accumulated an impressive portfolio of TV animation, producing more than 2,000 half hours of content on behalf of programmers and other leading entertainment providers.

“Top Draw is honored to be entrusted with bringing yet another client’s beloved franchise to life,” said Hicks. “We hold ourselves, our product and our process to a very high standard and we look forward to continuing to deliver the visually rich animated programing that our clients worldwide have come to expect from us.”

About Grom Social Enterprises, Inc.

Grom Social Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ: GROM) is a growing social media platform and original content provider of entertainment for children under 13 years of age, which provides safe and secure digital environments for kids that can be monitored by their parents or guardians. The Company has several operating subsidiaries, including Grom Social, which delivers its content through mobile and desktop environments (web portal and apps) that entertain children, let them interact with friends, access relevant news, and play proprietary games while teaching them about being good digital citizens. The Company owns and operates Top Draw Animation, which produces award-winning animation content for some of the largest international media companies in the world. Grom also includes Grom Educational Services, which has provided web filtering services for K-12 schools, government and private businesses. For more information, please visit gromsocial.com . For investor relations information, please visit: investors@gromsocial.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains statements, which may constitute “forward-looking statements”. Those statements include statements regarding the intent, belief, or current expectations of Grom and members of its management team as well as the assumptions on which such statements are based. Such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties, and that actual results may differ materially from those contemplated by such forward-looking statements. Important factors currently known to management that may cause actual results to differ from those anticipated are discussed throughout the Company’s reports filed with Securities and Exchange Commission which are available at www.sec.gov as well as the Company’s web site at www.gromsocial.com. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise forward-looking statements to reflect changed assumptions, the occurrence of unanticipated events or changes to future operating results.

