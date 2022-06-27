Insights on the Body Contouring Global Market to 2027 - by Invasiveness, End-use Sector and Region

Dublin, June 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Body Contouring Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global body contouring market reached a value of US$ 7.3 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach US$ 11.1 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 6.9% during 2022-2027. Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, they are continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic on different end use sectors. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor



Body contouring is the process of altering and molding the body shape after significant weight loss. It reduces and eliminates the excess fat or skin present in the torso, upper arms, chest, lower abdomen, and thighs. The procedure aims at attaining a natural and cosmetically desirable shape in a short time.

It involves a wide variety of surgical procedures such as arm lifts, breast lifts, lap banding, stomach stapling, and non-invasive procedures including cryolipolysis, suction massage, ultrasound, and low-level laser therapy. In recent years, with the heightened importance of physical fitness among individuals, there has been a rise in dependence on various contouring products to acquire a toned physique.



Body Contouring Market Trends:

The market is primarily driven by the rising cases of obesity across the globe. With the growing influence of social media, individuals, especially millennials, are increasingly becoming conscious about their physical appearances, thereby escalating the demand for body contouring procedures.

Besides this, the market is also influenced by the advancement in technologies, such as ultrasound cavitation, mesotherapy, infrared, laser lipolysis, dynamic pulse control (DPC) and intense pulse light (IPL), which provide targeted internal delivery, reduced trauma, accurate fat measurements and removal, minimal invasion, and faster recovery rate. Apart from this, the rising awareness regarding cosmetic surgeries and the availability of easy monthly installments (EMIs) for these procedures have made body contouring procedures affordable for the masses.

Furthermore, factors such as rising disposable incomes, the presence of sophisticated infrastructure and the growing demand for better fat reduction procedures are some of the other factors expected to positively impact the market growth in the upcoming years

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the market has been analyzed, with some of the leading players being Cynosure LLC, Meridian Co. Ltd., Syneron Medical Limited, Lumenis Limited and Alma Lasers Limited



This report provides a deep insight into the global body contouring market covering all its essential aspects. This ranges from macro overview of the market to micro details of the industry performance, recent trends, key market drivers and challenges, SWOT analysis, Porter's five forces analysis, value chain analysis, etc. This report is a must-read for entrepreneurs, investors, researchers, consultants, business strategists, and all those who have any kind of stake or are planning to foray into the body contouring industry in any manner



Key Questions Answered in This Report:

How has the global body contouring market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What are the key regions in the global body contouring market?

What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global body contouring market?

What is the breakup of the market based on the invasiveness?

What is the breakup of the market based on the end use sector?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the global body contouring market?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the global body contouring market?

What is the structure of the global body contouring market and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the global body contouring market?

Key Topics Covered:



1 Preface



2 Scope and Methodology

3 Executive Summary



4 Introduction

4.1 Overview

4.2 Key Industry Trends



5 Global Body Contouring Market

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Market Performance

5.3 Impact of COVID-19

5.4 Market Breakup by Invasiveness

5.5 Market Breakup by End-Use Sector

5.6 Market Breakup by Region

5.7 Market Forecast

5.8 SWOT Analysis

5.8.1 Overview

5.8.2 Strengths

5.8.3 Weaknesses

5.8.4 Opportunities

5.8.5 Threats

5.9 Value Chain Analysis

5.9.1 Overview

5.9.2 Research and Development

5.9.3 Raw Material Procurement

5.9.4 Manufacturing

5.9.5 Marketing

5.9.6 Distribution

5.9.7 End-Use

5.10 Porters Five Forces Analysis

5.10.1 Overview

5.10.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers

5.10.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

5.10.4 Degree of Competition

5.10.5 Threat of New Entrants

5.10.6 Threat of Substitutes



6 Market Breakup by Invasiveness

6.1 Non-Invasive Contouring

6.1.1 Market Trends

6.1.2 Market Forecast

6.2 Minimally Invasive Contouring

6.2.1 Market Trends

6.2.2 Market Forecast

6.3 Invasive Contouring

6.3.1 Market Trends

6.3.2 Market Forecast



7 Market Breakup by End-Use Sector

7.1 Clinical Research Organizations

7.1.1 Market Trends

7.1.2 Market Forecast

7.2 Hospitals

7.2.1 Market Trends

7.2.2 Market Forecast

7.3 Medical Spa

7.3.1 Market Trends

7.3.2 Market Forecast

7.4 Clinics

7.4.1 Market Trends

7.4.2 Market Forecast



8 Market Breakup by Region

8.1 North America

8.1.1 Market Trends

8.1.2 Market Forecast

8.2 Europe

8.2.1 Market Trends

8.2.2 Market Forecast

8.3 Asia Pacific

8.3.1 Market Trends

8.3.2 Market Forecast

8.4 Latin America

8.4.1 Market Trends

8.4.2 Market Forecast

8.5 Middle East and Africa

8.5.1 Market Trends

8.5.2 Market Forecast



9 Competitive Landscape

9.1 Market Structure

9.2 Key Players

9.3 Profiles of Key Players

9.3.1 Cynosure

9.3.2 Meridian

9.3.3 Syneron Medical

9.3.4 Lumenis

9.3.5 Alma Lasers



