The Global Car GPS Navigation System Market is expected to grow by $ 12.30 billion during 2022-2026, accelerating at a CAGR of 12.09% during the forecast period

09% during the forecast period. Our report on the car GPS navigation system market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by growing advancement in the automotive industry, growing demand for connected cars, and government regulations to increase in-vehicle safety and improvement in safety controls.

The car GPS navigation system market analysis includes the component segment and geographic landscape.



The car GPS navigation system market is segmented as below:

By Component

• Software and services

• Hardware



By Geographical Landscape

• Europe

• North America

• APAC

• Middle East and Africa

• South America



This study identifies the growing investment in satellite deployment as one of the prime reasons driving the car GPS navigation system market growth during the next few years. Also, growing demand for advanced GPS navigation system and increasing collaborations and partnerships among vendors will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on car GPS navigation system market covers the following areas:

• Car GPS navigation system market sizing

• Car GPS navigation system market forecast

• Car GPS navigation system market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading car GPS navigation system market vendors that include Alps Alpine Co. Ltd., Apple Inc., Continental AG, DENSO TEN Ltd., Garmin Ltd., JVCKENWOOD Corp., Mitsubishi Electric Corp., NNG Software Developing and Commercial Llc., Panasonic Corp., Pioneer Corp., Renault sas, RM Acquisition LLC, Robert Bosch GmbH, Telenav Inc., TomTom International BV, and Ford Motor Co. Also, the car GPS navigation system market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

