Insights on the Cardiovascular Implants Global Market to 2027 - by Product Type, Material, Procedure Type, Indication and Region

Dublin, June 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Cardiovascular Implants Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global cardiovascular implants market reached a value of US$ 23.0 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach US$ 33.6 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 6.2% during 2022-2027. Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, they are continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor



Cardiovascular implants are used for patients suffering from cardiovascular conditions such as heart failure, myocardial infarction, and peripheral arterial and coronary artery diseases. Depending on their intended use, there are two broad categories of cardiovascular implants. The first type of implants remain inside the patients' body throughout their lives to support or perform heart functions.

On the other hand, temporary implants are utilized during surgeries or other medical procedures for taking over or managing heart functions. The growing prevalence of heart diseases, owing to changing dietary patterns, sedentary lifestyles and rising geriatric population, has resulted in high demand for cardiovascular implants across the globe



Global Cardiovascular Implants Market Drivers:

Rising prevalence of cardiovascular disorders represents a key factor driving the demand of cardiovascular implants. Catalyzed by unhealthy diets and sedentary lifestyles, the prevalence of various cardiovascular disorders has increased across both developed and developing countries. Improving efficacy and safety of cardiovascular implants represents another major factor spurring the market growth.

For instance, recent advancements in technology have opened opportunities for developing smart stent devices which can improve the diagnosis as well treatment of previously unmanageable conditions such as atherosclerosis and central line access failure. Apart from this, various government and non-profit organizations are also taking initiatives to improve the affordability of these devices. Other factors driving this market include ageing population, development in medical infrastructure, growing awareness levels and rising popularity of minimally invasive surgeries.



Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the market has also been examined with some of the key players being Biotronik, Abbott Laboratories, AMG International, B-Braun, Johnson & Johnson, W.L. Gore & Associates, Medtronic, Boston Scientific, Sorin, Edwards Lifesciences, Fortimedix, Neovasc Inc., On-X Life Technologies, Proxy Biomedical, Reva Medical and Shree Pacetronix Ltd



Key Questions Answered in This Report:

How has the global cardiovascular implants market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What is the breakup of the global cardiovascular implants market on the basis of region?

What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global cardiovascular implants market?

What is the breakup of the global cardiovascular implants market on the basis of product type?

What is the breakup of the global cardiovascular implants market on the basis of material?

What is the breakup of the global cardiovascular implants market on the basis of procedure type?

What is the breakup of the global cardiovascular implants market on the basis of indication?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the global cardiovascular implants market?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the global cardiovascular implants market?

What is the structure of the global cardiovascular implants market and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the global cardiovascular implants market?

Key Topics Covered:



1 Preface



2 Scope and Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Introduction

4.1 Overview

4.2 Key Industry Trends



5 Global Cardiovascular Implants Market

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Market Performance

5.3 Impact of COVID-19

5.4 Market Breakup by Product Type

5.5 Market Breakup by Material

5.6 Market Breakup by Procedure Type

5.7 Market Breakup by Indication

5.8 Market Breakup by Region

5.9 Market Forecast



6 Market Breakup by Product Type

6.1 Coronary Stent

6.1.1 Market Trends

6.1.2 Market Forecast

6.2 ICD

6.2.1 Market Trends

6.2.2 Market Forecast

6.3 Heart Valve

6.3.1 Market Trends

6.3.2 Market Forecast

6.4 Implanted Cardiac Pacemaker

6.4.1 Market Trends

6.4.2 Market Forecast

6.5 CRT Device

6.5.1 Market Trends

6.5.2 Market Forecast

6.6 Peripheral Stent

6.6.1 Market Trends

6.6.2 Market Forecast



7 Market Breakup by Material

7.1 Metals and Alloys

7.1.1 Market Trends

7.1.2 Market Forecast

7.2 Polymers

7.2.1 Market Trends

7.2.2 Market Forecast

7.3 Biological Materials

7.3.1 Market Trends

7.3.2 Market Forecast



8 Market Breakup by Procedure Type

8.1 Angioplasty

8.1.1 Market Trends

8.1.2 Market Forecast

8.2 Open Heart Surgery

8.2.1 Market Trends

8.2.2 Market Forecast



9 Market Breakup by Indication

9.1 Arrhythmias

9.1.1 Market Trends

9.1.2 Market Forecast

9.2 Myocardial Ischemia

9.2.1 Market Trends

9.2.2 Market Forecast

9.3 Acute Myocardial Infarction

9.3.1 Market Trends

9.3.2 Market Forecast

9.4 Congestive Heart Failure

9.4.1 Market Trends

9.4.2 Market Forecast

9.5 Others

9.5.1 Market Trends

9.5.2 Market Forecast



10 Market Breakup by Region

10.1 North America

10.1.1 Market Trends

10.1.2 Market Forecast

10.2 Europe

10.2.1 Market Trends

10.2.2 Market Forecast

10.3 Asia Pacific

10.3.1 Market Trends

10.3.2 Market Forecast

10.4 Middle East and Africa

10.4.1 Market Trends

10.4.2 Market Forecast

10.5 Latin America

10.5.1 Market Trends

10.5.2 Market Forecast



11 Global Cardiovascular Implants Industry: SWOT Analysis

11.1 Overview

11.2 Strengths

11.3 Weaknesses

11.4 Opportunities

11.5 Threats



12 Global Cardiovascular Implants Industry: Value Chain Analysis



13 Global Cardiovascular Implants Industry: Porters Five Forces Analysis

13.1 Overview

13.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers

13.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

13.4 Degree of Competition

13.5 Threat of New Entrants

13.6 Threat of Substitutes



14 Global Cardiovascular Implants Industry: Price Analysis



15 Competitive Landscape

15.1 Market Structure

15.2 Key Players

15.3 Profiles of Key Players

15.3.1 Biotronik

15.3.2 Abbott Laboratories

15.3.3 AMG International

15.3.4 B-Braun

15.3.5 Johnson & Johnson

15.3.6 W.L. Gore & Associates

15.3.7 Medtronic

15.3.8 Boston Scientific

15.3.9 Sorin

15.3.10 Edwards Lifesciences

15.3.11 Fortimedix

15.3.12 Neovasc Inc.

15.3.13 On-X Life Technologies

15.3.14 Proxy Biomedical

15.3.15 Reva Medical

15.3.16 Shree Pacetronix Ltd

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/kuje3v

Attachment