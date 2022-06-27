The Global Floss Picks Market is expected to grow by $ 173.22 million during 2022-2026, accelerating at a CAGR of 4.77% during the forecast period

New York, June 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Floss Picks Market 2022-2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06288907/?utm_source=GNW

77% during the forecast period. Our report on the floss picks market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by increasing recommendations from dental experts to maintain oral hygiene, growing market penetration of dental care products, and increasing number of innovative products.

The floss picks market analysis includes the product segment and geographic landscape.



The floss picks market is segmented as below:

By Product

• Disposable

• Reusable



By Geographical Landscape

• North America

• Europe

• APAC

• Middle East and Africa

• South America



This study identifies the rising oral health awareness among consumers as one of the prime reasons driving the floss picks market growth during the next few years. Also, rising emphasis on biodegradable floss picks and growing popularity of private-label brands will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on floss picks market covers the following areas:

• Floss picks market sizing

• Floss picks market forecast

• Floss picks market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading floss picks market vendors that include BAMBO EARTH LLC, Colgate Palmolive Co., Dr. Wild and Co. AG, Grinnatural Inc., M C Schiffer GmbH, PERFECT GROUP CORP. LTD., Peri dent Ltd., Perrigo Co. Plc, Pesitro Healthcare Products Co.Ltd., Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc., Shandong YHT Supply Chain Management Co. Ltd., Shanghai Grow Win Eco Products Co. Ltd., Sunstar Suisse SA, The Humble Co., The Procter and Gamble Co., and Zhejiang NetSun Co. Ltd. Also, the floss picks market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

