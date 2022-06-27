The Fragrances Market is expected to grow by $ 1.24 bn during 2022-2026, accelerating at a CAGR of 6.5% during the forecast period

New York, June 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Fragrances Market in Middle East 2022-2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06288906/?utm_source=GNW

5% during the forecast period. Our report on the fragrances market in the Middle East provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis of the current regional market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by replenishing personal grooming, product launch, and influential endorsements from celebrities and social media.

The fragrances market in the Middle East analysis includes distribution channel segment and geographic landscape.



The fragrances market in the Middle East is segmented as below:

By Distribution Channel

• Offline

• Online



By Geographical Landscape

• Saudi Arabia

• United Arab Emirates

• Jordan

• Rest of the Middle East



This study identifies the expansion of the e-commerce market as one of the prime reasons driving the fragrances market in the Middle East growth during the next few years. Also, the growing preference for natural ingredients and the adoption of advanced technologies will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the fragrances market in the Middle East covers the following areas:

• Fragrances market in the Middle East sizing

• Fragrances market in the Middle East forecast

• Fragrances market in Middle East industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading fragrances market in Middle East vendors that include Allied Enterprises LLC, Anfas, DESIGNER SHAIK Inc., Emirates Pride Perfume, Kayali, KHALIS PERFUMES, Lootah Perfumes, Majan, MASH CONCEPT INVESTMENT LLC, ODICT GENERAL TRADING Co., Oman Luxury, Rasasi, Splash Fragrance, Swiss Arabian, The Fragrance Kitchen, The Spirit of Dubai FZC, WIDIA, and YAS Perfumes. Also, the fragrances market in the Middle East analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

