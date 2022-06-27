Global Human Resource Technology Market (2022 to 2027) - Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecasts

Dublin, June 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Human Resource (HR) Technology Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Human Resource (HR) Technology Market reached a value of US$ 28.65 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach US$ 48.85 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 9.2% during 2022-2027. Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, we are continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic on different end use industries. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.



Human resource technology is a significant part of the human resource industry. It enhances all the aspects of employment with the organization, starting from the first day of recruitment until the retirement of the employees. The human resources technologies help the employer to manage payrolls, onboarding, talent sourcing, performance and workforce management, talent management, etc.



The global human resource technology market is primarily driven by the aging of conventional human resource tools as enterprises are now gradually adopting the human resource software ecosystem. The human resource software solutions provide a time and cost-effective way for managing numerous human resources.

Moreover, rapid technological innovations have augmented the demand for such solutions for diverse applications, such as workforce management, and talent management. Furthermore, rising working population and complex management methods are also creating a positive impact on this market.

Owing to this, there has been an escalating development in the marketplace for recruitment, advertisement, assessment, and interviewing. Moreover, human resource technology lowers the risks of systemic errors in comparison to the conventional methods of human resourcing. This helps in time management, along with increasing productivity and reducing employment costs.

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined with some of the key players being SAP, Workday, ADP, Oracle, Microsoft, Kronos Incorporated, Ultimate Software, SumTotal Systems, IBM and Ceridian, etc.



