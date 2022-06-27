UAE Automotive Aftermarket Market Report: Rapidly Expanding Automotive Industry and Rising Consumer Awareness of Repair and Proper Maintenance of Vehicles Driving Growth

Dublin, June 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "UAE Automotive Aftermarket, By Vehicle Type (Passenger Cars, Commercial Vehicles), By Component (Tires, Spark Plugs, Air Filter, Fuel Filter, Brake, Others), By Service Channel, By Region, Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2017-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



UAE automotive aftermarket is expected to grow at a significant rate during the forecast period. The market growth can be attributed to the rapidly expanding automobile industry and enhanced focus of the automobile drivers on boosting their vehicle performance and efficiency in terms of exhaust sound, speed, and appearance.

The advent of online portal distributing aftermarket components and companies shifting to the automobile brands on digital platforms for smoother experience for the customers are some of the factors driving the growth of the UAE automotive aftermarket in the forecast period. Growing influence of social media in customer research and purchase processes and enhanced awareness of customers about the information on the price of parts are expected to favor the market growth.

OEMs are also investing in customer experience optimization efforts and introducing differentiated aftermarket offerings to compete with independent aftermarket players. Rising consumer awareness regarding repair and proper maintenance of vehicles and growing need for crossover and long-distance vehicles are fueling the market growth.

In addition, upsurge in the requirement of periodic repairs and replacement of vehicle parts and greater demand for customization in cars are propelling the growth of the UAE automotive aftermarket during the forecast period.

Moreover, stringent road safety regulations and the use of advanced software and technologies by the companies to handle complex technical problems are anticipated to create lucrative growth opportunities for the UAE automotive aftermarket.

Report Scope:

In this report, UAE automotive aftermarket has been segmented into following categories, in addition to the industry trends which have also been detailed below:



UAE Automotive Aftermarket, By Vehicle Type:

Passenger Cars

Commercial Vehicles

UAE Automotive Aftermarket, By Component:

Tires

Spark Plugs

Air Filter

Fuel Filter

Brake Pad

Brake Shoe

Brake Calliper

Batteries

Others

UAE Automotive Aftermarket, By Service Channel:

DIFM (Do it for Me)

DIY (Do it Yourself)

OE (Delegating to OEM's)

UAE Automotive Aftermarket, By Region:

Dubai

Abu Dhabi

Sharjah

Rest of UAE

