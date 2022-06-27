MissionGO Provides Michigan’s First Real-World Cargo Delivery Operations via UAS

DETROIT, June 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MissionGO Unmanned Systems, a global leader in uncrewed aircraft systems (UAS) production and operations, and Airspace Link, a leading UAS technology and infrastructure company, teamed up for Michigan’s first real-world cargo delivery operations via UAS. Working in collaboration with Beaumont Health Spectrum Health (BHSH), Michigan Economic Development Corporation (MEDC), NextEnergy, and metropolitan Detroit community leaders, MissionGO and Airspace Link announced today the completion of a successful 10-day flight operation showcasing a real-world UAS transportation program in Southeast Michigan.



Flight operations occurred in two separate locations. The first was at Taylor Medical Center, simulating UAS synergies at a hospital center. The second across a one-mile stretch of railroad tracks between Beaumont Wellness Center and the Big Rock Parking Deck. The second location showcased real-world viable UAS transport through multiple deliveries each day of operations and also was used to compare several agents against ground transport such as time, carbon emissions, damage to contents, etc. Once compiled and finalized, the results of this study will be released at a later date.

“This 10-day operation was just Phase I of what is promising to be an incredibly innovative future for Southeast Michigan and for UAS cargo deliveries as a whole,” says Scott Plank, Co-Founder and Executive Chairman of MissionGO. “The opportunity to directly compare the effects of ground transport to an all-electric UAS transport will certainly open up the conversation on how UAS can be used to improve the environment, as well as the local economy.”

The cargo for these flight operations included blood samples, containers of water, and food packages. “A core value of MissionGO is safety,” explains Chris Corgnati, President of MissionGO. “If we can fly a human organ and medical supply samples safely, we can easily fly a pizza delivery. The success of these flights proves the viability of many types of UAS delivery within a densely-populated urban area.”

In compliance with the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) regulations, flights were not conducted over non-crew members and the aircraft was kept within visual line of sight (VLOS) at all times. The UAV used during these operations was the MGV100 – a sub-55 pound all electric single rotor helicopter going through Type, Production, and Part 135 Certification with the FAA. At the completion of these certifications, the MGV100 aircraft will be cleared by the FAA to operate over populated areas and eventually eligible for flying beyond visual line of sight.

“As an FAA approved USS (UAS Service Supplier) it’s our role to support the industry and companies like MissionGO with the technology, data, and services they need to safely conduct their missions. Our AirHub platform is fully integrated with the FAA and State and Local Government agencies to provide the most up to date, authoritative data to pilots to increase situational awareness on the ground and in the air,” said Michael Healander, Co-Founder & CEO of Airspace Link.

Teamwork is critical to the success of the uncrewed industry and necessary to continue moving forward. This operation brought together pilots, community leaders, healthcare professionals, delivery teams, legislators, and geospatial solutions and success is celebrated by all. MissionGO looks forward to partnering on future real-world operations and showcasing the capabilities of uncrewed aircraft systems.

About MissionGO

MissionGO is setting a new standard for next-generation transportation logistics. By leveraging uncrewed aircraft systems (UAS), MissionGO delivers improved reliability, reduced costs, and increased transparency to benefit multiple sectors, including healthcare and critical infrastructure. MissionGO is a portfolio company within JSP Ventures. Learn more at www.missiongo.io.

About Airspace Link

Airspace Link’s vision is to create a world where the safe integration of drones fuels human progress, advancing social equity, the environment, and the economy. Founded in Detroit in 2018 by CEO Michael Healander, Airspace Link is one of the few FAA Approved UAS Service Suppliers of the Low Altitude Authorization & Notification Capability (LAANC). Airspace Link’s cloud-based platform, AirHub™, provides the digital infrastructure required to support the safe use of recreational and commercial drone use in communities at scale, supporting the growth of drone operations, drone service providers, drone manufacturers, package delivery, and air taxi deployment in the future. Learn more at www.airspacelink.com.

