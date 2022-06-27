Datasea Marketing Solution Smart Push of 5G Messaging Drives Consumer Growth for Enterprise Clients

BEIJING, June 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Datasea Inc., (NASDAQ: DTSS) ("Datasea" or the "Company"), incorporated in Nevada in September 2014, is a digital technology corporation engaged in three converging and innovative business segments: 5G messaging, acoustic intelligence, and smart city technology in China. Today, the Company announced that Shuhai Zhangxun Information Technology Co., Ltd. (“Shuhai Zhangxun”), a subsidiary of the Chinese operating company contractually controlled by the Company, has expanded its customer base of the Juchuan Smart Push, a precision marketing solution powered by 5G messaging technology with broad applicability to serve companies of all sizes. Companies and retailers from industries including technology, education, marketing, fitness, health care, beauty and more have implemented Smart Push, and there is a broad demand in the market which consists of more than 48.42 million enterprises of various types in China (more than 99% are small and medium-sized enterprises).



Recently, Shuhai Zhangxun has added eight new enterprise clients, and provides them with customized monthly, quarterly and annual service packages featuring text message and rich media message options. The service fees range from RMB 2000 to RMB 80000. Enterprise clients prepay for the package and service they choose. Shuhai Zhangxun helps enterprise clients send personalized messages at scale to a captive audience and engage in one-on-one conversations that may lead to conversions, sales, and customer loyalty.

Smart Push integrates 5G wireless, big data and data mining to transform the marketing experiences. 5G wireless is accurate at pinpointing location. When combined with 5G messaging, that means a retailer would be able to tell who is near the store and immediately trigger SMS and video SMS to promote the product or services the customer is standing very close to. Empowered by data science, Smart Push can even leverage more information and customer inputs to personalize the messages. For instance, when Shuhai Zhangxun launched a marketing campaign for Lianhua Supermarket in Gongshu District, Hangzhou to increase foot traffic to the retail store, Shuhai Zhangxun located possible customers within 1km of the Lianhua Supermarket and sent out rich media messages to over 60,000 people in the target area. Thanks to the precise reach and personalized messages, the click-through rate turned out to be high.

Commenting on today's announcement, Zhixin Liu, CEO of Datasea, stated, "Today, anyone surfing the Internet can be confronted with an overwhelming amount of content. This may result in a loss of time for the client, which impacts the user experience and may lead to the abandonment of their searches. That’s why building personalized customer experience is becoming more and more valuable for both companies and customers. Whatever industry the company is in, Smart Push helps keep visitors on site with customized content and product recommendations and has delivered higher engagement and user loyalty. Today’s announcement further establishes Datasea as the ultimate platform for marketers and a domestic leader in 5G messaging solutions."

About Datasea Inc.

Datasea Inc., through its variable interest entity, Shuhai Information Technology Co., Ltd., a digital technology company in China, engages in three converging and innovative industries: smart city, acoustic intelligence and 5G messaging. Datasea leverages facial recognition technology and other visual intelligence algorithms, combined with cutting-edge acoustic and non-visual intelligence algorithms, to provide smart city solutions that meet the security needs of residential communities, schools and commercial enterprises. Most recently, in response to the growing utilization of 5G technologies and the overall initiative to utilize Datasea’s technology capabilities to expand business coverage and revenue resources, Datasea has also strategically expanded business coverage to 5G messaging and smart payment solutions. Datasea has been certified as one of the High-Tech Enterprises (jointly issued by the Beijing Science and Technology Commission, Beijing Finance Bureau, Beijing State Taxation Bureau and Beijing Local Taxation Bureau) and one of the Zhongguancun High Tech Enterprises (issued by the Zhongguancun Science Park Administrative Committee) in recognition of the company’s achievement in high technology products. For additional company information, please visit: www.dataseainc.com. Datasea routinely posts important information on its website.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and as defined in the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "will", "expects", "anticipates", "future", "intends", "plans", "believes", "estimates", "target", "going forward", "outlook," “objective” and similar terms. Such statements are based upon management's current expectations and current market and operating conditions, and relate to events that involve known or unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, all of which are difficult to predict and which are beyond Datasea's control, which may cause Datasea's actual results, performance or achievements (including the RMB/USD value of its anticipated benefit to Datasea as described herein) to differ materially and in an adverse manner from anticipated results contained or implied in the forward-looking statements. Further information regarding these and other risks, uncertainties or factors is included in Datasea's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, which are available at www.sec.gov. Datasea does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required under law.

Investor and Media Contact:

International Elite Capital Inc.

Annabelle Zhang

Telephone: +1(646) 866-7989

Email: Datasea@iecapitalusa.com