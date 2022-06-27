56% of Digital Marketers Have Been Negatively Impacted by Google Updates According to UpCity Survey

CHICAGO, June 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- UpCity has announced the publication of a comprehensive survey asking 500 marketing professionals throughout the United States about how they resolve issues that arise in the wake of algorithm updates, what changes they’ve experienced, and more.



The survey post, Digital Marketing and Google Algorithms , takes a deeper look at digital marketing challenges and impacts, as well as solutions that have arisen as a result of algorithm changes over the years.

Statistical highlights include:

58% of digital marketers note that their businesses have been negatively impacted by a Google algorithm update. On the other hand, 42% of digital marketers noted that their business received negative digital marketing changes from recent world events.

15% of both B2B and B2C digital marketers are working to address these issues by creating new content.

29% of B2B and B2C businesses have experienced decreased page views and website traffic, followed by lower customer conversion rates at 24%.

42% of businesses intend to expand their in-house digital marketing team in 2022.

Jack Thornburg, VP of Organic Growth at UpCity, says that while these statistics can seem alarming, it’s no reason to feel defeated in your digital marketing efforts.

“Keeping up with the changes in any aspect of digital marketing can be an overwhelming undertaking for any business, no matter the size,” Thornburg said. “In these situations, knowledge is power and by staying on top of the updates, your team can better prepare and restructure as needed. Think of it as utilizing the changes to your benefit–not all of your competitors will be able to adapt. But you will.”

