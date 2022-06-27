P3 Health Partners Announces Inclusion in the Russell 3000® Index

HENDERSON, Nev., June 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- P3 Health Partners Inc. (“P3” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: PIII), a patient-centered and physician-led population health management company, today announced it has been added as a member of the Russell 3000® Index, effective after the U.S. market opens on June 27, as part of the 2022 Russell indexes reconstitution.



This year’s reconstitution of the Russell indexes captures the 4,000 largest U.S. stocks as of May 6, 2022, ranking them by total market capitalization. Membership in the Russell 3000 Index, which remains in place for one year, means automatic inclusion in the large-cap Russell 1000® Index or small-cap Russell 2000® Index, as applicable, as well as the appropriate growth and value style indexes. FTSE Russell determines membership for its Russell indexes primarily by objective, market-capitalization rankings and style attributes.

"We are thrilled to be added to the Russell 3000 Index, which is the first significant milestone for P3 Health Partners as a public company, as it will increase visibility and liquidity for our shareholders," said Dr. Sherif Abdou, P3’s Founder and CEO. "As a new issuer, we are working diligently towards our strategic vision to lead the transformation of healthcare. Our organization is driven by people with passion and purpose to make that vision a reality for our seniors and the communities in which they live."

Russell indexes are widely used by investment managers and institutional investors for index funds and as benchmarks for active investment strategies. Approximately $12 trillion in assets are benchmarked against Russell’s U.S. indexes. Russell indexes are part of FTSE Russell, a leading global index provider.

