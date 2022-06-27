Park Madison Partners Announces New Promotions

NEW YORK, June 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Park Madison Partners, a New York-based real estate capital markets and advisory firm, today announced the promotions of Brian Di Salvo and Warren Kotzas to Partner. Messrs. Di Salvo and Kotzas will continue their focus on growing the firm’s Capital Advisory business, specializing in GP-led secondaries including portfolio recapitalizations, fund restructurings, and seeded programmatic joint ventures.



“The five- to 10-year closed-end fund vehicle is the dominant capital solution for most real estate investment managers. But sometimes world or market events create a mismatch between fund terms and property business plans, and that’s a big reason why recaps are becoming more common,” said Nancy Lashine, Managing Partner of Park Madison Partners. “Brian and Warren’s expertise in GP-led recapitalizations will help us better address the capital solutions needs of our real estate clients.”

Rob Kohn, Partner, added, “Single-asset or portfolio secondaries have gained in popularity as a way for managers to secure new institutional capital partners, refresh business plans, restructure ownership, and form continuation vehicles. We are excited to be welcoming Brian and Warren into the partnership as we continue to expand Park Madison’s capabilities in the fast-growing GP-led secondaries market.”

Messrs. Di Salvo and Kotzas started working together in 2011 at Partners Group where they were responsible for sourcing, structuring, and executing real estate secondary transactions as principal investors on a global basis. They have acted as both investors and advisors within the real estate secondaries space, with deal execution experience that spans over $6 billion of transactions.



