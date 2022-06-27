Artelo Biosciences Presents Positive Pre-Clinical Results of ART26.12, a Novel FABP5 Inhibitor, in Alleviating Chemotherapy-Induced Pain

SOLANA BEACH, Calif., June 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Artelo Biosciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: ARTL), a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company focused on modulating lipid-signaling pathways to develop treatments for people living with cancer, pain, and neurological conditions, announced that Professor Saoirse O’Sullivan, Vice President of Translational Sciences at Artelo Biosciences, presented new research results entitled, “Discovery and Preclinical Evaluation of a Novel Inhibitor of FABP5, ART26.12, Effective In Chemotherapy-Induced Pain,” during the opening oral session of the International Cannabinoid Research Society (ICRS) Symposium.



“Our pre-clinical research showed that chronic, oral treatment with ART26.12, our lead FABP5 inhibitor, was effective at both preventing and treating both oxaliplatin and paclitaxel-induced pain sensitivity without any sedating effects,” said Professor Saoirse O’Sullivan. “In the prevention studies, ART26.12 also minimized the acute weight loss caused by oxaliplatin. These results support further development of ART26.12 in neuropathy associated with chemotherapy and other neuropathies,” continued Professor O’Sullivan.

Chemotherapy-Induced Peripheral Neuropathy, also known as CIPN, is a common and often painfully debilitating complication of cancer therapies, sometimes resulting in reduction or cessation of treatment. For some cancer patients, CIPN may persist long after chemotherapy is stopped. In pre-clinical models of CIPN, inhibition of fatty acid binding protein 5 (FABP5) has demonstrated positive activity in analgesia, ameliorating effects of CIPN, a condition for which no currently approved treatment exists.

“Development of therapeutics for CIPN represents an attractive, new opportunity for Artelo’s FABP5 inhibitors,” said Gregory D. Gorgas, President and Chief Executive Officer of Artelo Biosciences. “While we continue to develop our inhibitors to FABPs in cancer and anxiety, based on these latest research findings in CIPN, we intend to meet with the FDA for pre-IND consultation on ART26.12 before the end of this year.”

The ICRS Symposium is being held at the Bailey Allen Hall at the National University of Ireland, Galway, from June 25-30, 2022.

About ART26.12

Fatty Acid Binding Proteins (FABPs) are a family of intracellular proteins that chaperone lipids including endocannabinoids and fatty acids. Various inhibitors of FABPs may be particularly useful for the treatment of specific cancers, neuropathic and nociceptive pain, and anxiety disorders. ART26.12, Artelo’s lead FABP inhibitor compound, is a selective inhibitor of FABP5. While developing our lead molecule for Chemotherapy-Induced Peripheral Neuropathy, additional compound(s) from our extensive library of potent and selective inhibitors of FABPs have been identified and selected for advancement towards regulatory-enabling studies in cancer and other areas of high-unmet need where inhibition of FABPs show significant promise.

About Artelo Biosciences

Artelo Biosciences, Inc. is a clinical stage pharmaceutical company dedicated to the development and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics that modulate lipid-signaling pathways including the endocannabinoid system. Artelo is advancing a portfolio of broadly applicable product candidates designed to address significant unmet needs in multiple diseases and conditions, including anorexia, cancer, anxiety, pain, and inflammation. Led by proven biopharmaceutical executives collaborating with highly respected researchers and technology experts, the company applies leading edge scientific, regulatory, and commercial discipline to develop high-impact therapies. More information is available at www.artelobio.com and Twitter: @ArteloBio.

About the International Cannabinoid Research Society

The International Cannabinoid Research Society (ICRS) is the premier global scientific association with more than 650 international members from 40 countries, all active researchers in the field of endogenous, plant-derived, and synthetic cannabinoids and related bioactive lipids. In addition to acting as a source for impartial information on cannabis and the cannabinoids, the main role of the ICRS is to provide an open forum for researchers to meet and discuss their research. Interested parties may follow @ICRS_Society and @sciencesaoirse on Twitter and use #ICRS2022 for the latest meeting updates.



