Tattooed Chef Added to Russell Microcap® Index

PARAMOUNT, Calif., June 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tattooed Chef, Inc. (Nasdaq: TTCF) (“Tattooed Chef” or the “Company”), a leader in plant-based foods, announced today that it was added to the Russell Microcap® Index at the conclusion of the 2022 Russell indexes annual reconstitution, effective after the US market opens on June 27.



Membership in the Russell Microcap® Index, which remains in place for one year, means automatic inclusion in the appropriate growth and value style indexes. FTSE Russell determines membership for its Russell indexes primarily by objective, market-capitalization rankings, and style attributes.

“Tattooed Chef’s addition to the Russell Microcap® Index offers an exciting opportunity to elevate our Company’s profile among investors and enhance our visibility,” said Sam Galletti, President and CEO of Tattooed Chef. “We are proud of the success we have enjoyed in scaling our business while implementing initiatives to drive efficiencies, reduce costs, expand margins, and enhance our competitive profile. We are driven by the belief that everybody has a plant-based side, and will continue to introduce new and delicious plant-based food for a wide range of eating occasions, flavor profiles, and nutritional needs.”

Russell indexes are widely used by investment managers and institutional investors for index funds and as benchmarks for active investment strategies. Approximately $12 trillion in assets are benchmarked against Russell’s US indexes. Russell indexes are part of FTSE Russell, a leading global index provider.

For more information on the Russell Microcap® Index and the Russell indexes reconstitution, go to the “Russell Reconstitution” section on the FTSE Russell website.

About Tattooed Chef

Tattooed Chef is a leading plant-based food company offering a broad portfolio of innovative and sustainably sourced plant-based foods. Tattooed Chef’s signature products include ready-to-cook bowls, zucchini spirals, riced cauliflower, acai and smoothie bowls, cauliflower crust pizza, handheld burritos, and quesadillas, which are available in the frozen food sections of leading national retail food and club stores across the United States as well as on Tattooed Chef’s e-commerce site. Understanding consumer lifestyle and food trends, a commitment to innovation, and self-manufacturing allows Tattooed Chef to continuously introduce new products. Tattooed Chef provides approachable, great tasting and chef-created products to the growing group of plant-based consumers as well as the mainstream marketplace. For more information, please visit www.tattooedchef.com​.

Forward Looking Statements

This notice contains forward-looking statements (including within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995) concerning us and other matters. These statements may discuss goals, intentions and expectations as to future plans or events, based on current beliefs of management, as well as assumptions made by, and information currently available to, management. Forward-looking statements may be accompanied by words such as “expect,” “will” or similar words, phrases or expressions. These forward-looking statements are subject to various risks and uncertainties, many of which are outside our control, including those described in “Risk Factors” in our annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021. We caution readers not to place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements.