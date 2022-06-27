WIMI Hologram Academy: The Application of Virtual Reality Technology in Vehicle Driving Training System

HONG KONG, June 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WIMI Hologram Academy, working in partnership with the Holographic Science Innovation Center, has written a new technical article describing their exploration of the application of application of virtual reality technology in vehicle driving training system. This article follows below:

In the era of rapid development of the national economy, with the increase in the number of cars, the traffic safety problems have also become more and more severe. The increasing ownership and demand for cars have led to a rapidly growing demand for driving training. In other words, the auto industry needs to improve its standards, which also means that the traditional driving training industry faces great pressure and challenges. At present, the immersive virtual reality driving training system has been widely used in the driving skills training and traffic safety education, this way makes driving training has the advantages of convenient, simple operation, but also can show realistic driving scenes and highly restore real training ground, to effectively improve the efficiency of students learning driving skills and experience. Virtual reality technology provides new ways for the car driving training industry. Scientists who are from WIMI Hologram Academy of WIMI Hologram Cloud Inc.(NASDAQ: WIMI), discussed the application of virtual reality technology in vehicle driving training systems. With the market share of VR virtual reality applications continuing to rise in the past two years, the capacity of all industrial applications has also begun to expand rapidly, so virtual reality technology VR has officially entered the field of driving training. The following is WIMI Hologram Academy's integration view of science and technology, which has cutting-edge guiding significance for "virtual reality technology in-vehicle driving training system technology".

1. Background information

Driving school training is the traditional way of training for a driver's license, but the driving training quality is uneven, some driving training vehicles amount nervous, training time, training booking difficult problems, due to the driver's license examination, disorderly market, random charging phenomenon to encourage the exam-oriented training, training quality is difficult to obtain a guarantee. To cater to the market trend of the increasing number of applicants year by year, the training institutions will often expand the enrollment, so there will be a shortage of coaches, limited site space, huge vehicle loss, and other phenomena. The teaching method that should be one-to-one teaching guidance has been broken, and one-to-two, one-to-many situations are common. In this case, the site arrangement of a single student's driving practice is also constantly shrinking, and the concern of poor teaching quality is imminent. With the large increase of students, the utilization rate of vehicles is increasing, the repair and scrapping of vehicles increase the investment cost of driving schools, and the pollution problem caused by fuel consumption can not be underestimated. Therefore, to ensure the quality of teaching, ensure traffic safety, and even reduce the pollution problem of training vehicles, advanced technology can be adopted in the field of driving training to improve and optimize the vehicle driving training examination. A driving system based on virtual reality technology has the following advantages:

(1) Broad application prospects

Traditional virtual driving technology can undoubtedly solve the problem of training time and place is limited for a variety of reasons, and its training process is simple and efficient, not only simple to operate, but also to save students' time. At the same time, as the price of its test hardware continues to decline with the development and improvement of technology, and the VR technology providing technical support is developing rapidly, the virtual driving test training will become a new change and mainstream in the field of driving training.

(2) Important academic value

It is of great significance to study the behavior habits and personality characteristics of drivers in driving to improve the training effect, especially to ensure road safety. The real-time driving ability of the driver can be reflected in the state information of the vehicle to a certain extent. The samples of the benchmark driving ability in the collection and calculation. The evaluation of driving ability needs the reference of relevant standards, and multi-reference standards can be used to evaluate the training effect. Comparing the reference standards can make the driving skills, and driving habits to be further standardized. Other related fields can also learn from this solution to such similar problems, which contributes to mutual communication and cross-integration between related fields, and has profound guiding significance for promoting the development of scientific research and innovation.

2. Combination of virtual reality technology and vehicle driving training system

Driving training system based on virtual reality technology, combined with body interaction technology, scene simulation technology, 3 d display technology, not only can provide users with visual, auditory, and tactile perception but also can realize the natural interaction with the virtual scene, make the driving environment can be highly similar to the real driving environment, the driver see, hear and action touch are highly similar to normal driving, to get real immersion. When designing the simulated driving system, the technical principles to be followed in the project application shall be considered as follows:

(1) Security: When interacting with the system, the experiencer needs to make some body movements. Therefore, the system should strictly follow the safety principles to ensure the overall safety of the system and the safety of the experiencer in the experience process.

(2) Stability: There is no denying that if a system breaks during operation, the driving experience will be reduced, so we need the system to achieve stability goals. It requires the system to have uninterrupted operation ability during the experience process, and the platform will remain stable after the experience. It ensures the stable operation of a large number of experiencers' experience systems.

(3) Practicality: The design of the system needs to meet the user experience requirements so that users can fully experience the practicality and authenticity of vehicle driving. Virtual reality scenes should be beautiful, practical, simple, and easy to operate, giving users a 360-degree no-dead Angle of simulated driving scene.

(4) Advanced: in the system method design, software and hardware selection are the use of the most advanced technology, not only to ensure the reliability of the system function but also to make its overall level reach the leading level of China peers.

(5) Flexibility: The whole support platform of the system adopts a standard interface, which is convenient maintenance and flexible expansion. Each part of the system is modular. When the system has problems, the damaged module can be easily replaced, and the system can be repaired in the shortest time.

In addition, the driving simulator, as the main input device, is used to provide input signals for the virtual reality system and control the master vehicle. The input module mainly includes the following six aspects:

(1) Steering wheel. The motion direction of the vehicle in the virtual scene is controlled by the rotation angle of the steering wheel. The steering wheel Angle adopts the same design as the real car simulation, turning 1.5 turns clockwise and counterclockwise.

(2) Acceleration pedal, according to the driving conditions, by adjusting the speed of the Angle of the vehicle in the virtual scene;

(3) Clutch, assist the vehicle to start and gear shift;

(4) Brake pedal, to control the movement speed of the vehicle in the virtual scene by adjusting the Angle of the brake plate;

(5) Shift shift lever, by changing the gear, to control the advance and reverse driving of the virtual vehicle;

(6) Hand brake, to assist to complete the deceleration and parking.

At present, virtual reality technology is relatively mature and widely used in many fields, and its effectiveness has been further confirmed in application practice. Therefore, this paper designs and develops based on virtual reality technology. Virtual reality is computer technology as the core, computer technology can handle all the visual, auditory, tactile signals, and the signal information integration and processing, by controlling the related equipment can and computer nature, and the computer can simulate the virtual communication object, interaction with computer process in the user is to communicate with virtual objects, thus produce the feeling in the real world.

Four main parts of the virtual reality system, Different parts perform different functions respectively, the system input and system output parts reflect the process of information interaction, Track the user's actions or behavior, and Convert it into input signals that the computer software can process, So the task of the software platform is to use algorithms and programs to calculate and analyze every input signal, The role of the 3 D model database is to continuously update the database according to the control of the software, Select scene elements appropriate to the user, In the system design to ensure that the user receives the output signal operation is very simple, On this design requirement, VR headsets or some 3 D display devices are perfect for design choices.

(1) Input module: The driving training system designed in this paper includes multiple input channels, such as information collected by the driving simulator, motion-sensing interaction device capturing user hand motion data, and user head collected by VR helmet.

(2) Output module: The purpose of virtual reality systems is to understand and simulate some of the human organs. Action through the device to give you the user corresponding feedback, the user's operation will produce what consequences in the case, what, see, or touch what, is the system output design to consider, so the three-dimensional sound effect, image visual effect or tactile effect of the design processing should be sensitive and proper.

(3) The virtual reality software platform: virtual environment all set to the user, the user's position change or other operations can change the Angle of the scene rendering, the corresponding simulated reality environment data database will change, so the output control from the input signal through the software platform to the output equipment.

(4) 3D model database: the virtual objects of the system are composed of a complete database, including shape, lighting, parameters, and other related data sets, but the operation data of each operator is different. Therefore, the database information will be continuously updated according to the user's actions.

3. Research status of the driving simulator globally

With the support of the rapid development of computer technology, ordinary computers can also realize the virtual reality technology that can only be realized on the working platform of professional image and graphics. The virtual driving training system mainly includes 7 modules: virtual training scene, vehicle power model, 3 D display system, sound playback system, human-computer interaction system, vehicle motion control module, and evaluation module.

Global simulation driving technology was initially only for aviation-related training, the concept of simulated driving is proposed in the process, with the development of related technology and application market and rise, especially in computer graphics and imaging, make early mainly used in aviation and other important areas of simulation driving technology can gradually apply to car driving training compared with China, global earlier in the corresponding field of development research, and research level has been leading. Because they have long invested heavily in the research and development of driving simulators, they have already approved ways to use driving training simulators to assess their driving ability. And the use of the simulator has been regulated, using the legislative norms and funds to promote the rapid development of simulation driving technology. They applied driving simulation tests to accident prevention, using the same type of driving simulator to evaluate the driver's ability to deal with emergencies and avoid accidents.

At first, China automobile simulators can only introduce global ready-the-shelf equipment, but the research in automobile simulation started relatively late, slow, and quite difficult. The earliest driving simulator introduced in China was imported from the Czech Republic. Its display mode is the point light source flat plate projection, which only provides a simple road plane scene, without a three-dimensional uphill or bridge scene simulation. It was not until 1970 that it entered the independent research and development stage from the continuous introduction of simulators, and designed and developed its own first car driving simulator, achieving a breakthrough from scratch. China's major research institutions and enterprises began to invest great energy in driving simulation research, at the same time, with the development of computer graphics, and imaging, but also rapid progress in the field of simulation driving in recent years, fruitful results including many representative research and development results. Driven by this boom, many small and medium-sized companies began to sell their products.

4. Research outlook

Virtual reality technology has developed maturely in the 21st century, and applied to each platform, the introduction of virtual reality technology in the field of driving training, VR technology to driving training tests added new training method, the method through the interactive characteristics of VR technology, immersive and imaginative characteristics to help training personnel establish in the training scene of real experience. Head-mounted VR devices can provide drivers with an immersive driving experience in auditory, visual, and tactile aspects, while the device cost is much lower than traditional driving training, which makes the possibility of head-mounted wearable devices in the field of virtual driving training greatly improved. The VR technology without field operation can simulate some dangerous scenarios and avoid some unsafe risks caused by emergencies. Although the virtual driving model can solve some of the safety problems in the traditional driving test training, the shortcomings of the driving model itself still need to be improved. To sum up, the prospect of applying VR technology in driving training is very broad.

Founded in August 2020, WIMI Hologram Academy is dedicated to holographic AI vision exploration and researches basic science and innovative technologies, driven by human vision. The Holographic Science Innovation Center, in partnership with WIMI Hologram Academy, is committed to exploring the unknown technology of holographic AI vision, attracting, gathering, and integrating relevant global resources and superior forces, promoting comprehensive innovation with scientific and technological innovation as the core, and carrying out basic science and innovative technology research.

