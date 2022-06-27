Advanced Wound Care Market worth $12.8 billion by 2026 - Report by MarketsandMarkets™

Chicago, June 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the new market research report "Advanced Wound Care Market by Product (Dressings (Foam, Hydrocolloid, Film, Alginate), NPWT, Debridement Devices, Grafts, Matrices, Topical Agents), Wound Type (Surgical, Traumatic, Ulcers, Burns), End User (Hospital, Homecare) - Global Forecast to 2026", is projected to reach USD 12.8 billion by 2026 from USD 9.4 billion in 2021, at a CAGR of 6.2%.

The increasing spending on chronic wounds, growing prevalence of diseases & conditions affecting wound healing capabilities, and technological advancements are the major factors driving the advanced wound care market’s growth.

Based on product, the advanced wound care market is segmented into dressings, devices & accessories, grafts & matrices, and topical agents. In 2020, dressings accounted for the largest share of the advanced wound care market. The large share of this segment can mainly be attributed to factors such as the growing prevalence of chronic, surgical, and traumatic wounds; rising incidence of burn injuries; technological advancements in dressings; and increasing spending on chronic and surgical wounds.

Based on type, the advanced wound care market is segmented into surgical & traumatic wounds, diabetic foot ulcers, pressure ulcers, venous leg ulcers, and burns & other wounds. In 2020, the surgical & traumatic wounds segment accounted for the largest share of the advanced wound care market. The large share of this segment can be attributed to the increasing prevalence of chronic conditions and the growing number of surgical procedures performed.

Based on end user, the advanced wound care market is segmented into hospitals, ASCs, and wound care centers; home care settings; and other end users. In 2020, the hospitals, ASCs, and wound care centers segment accounted for the largest share of the advanced wound care market. The large share of this segment can be attributed to the high demand for advanced wound care products in hospitals, ASCs, and wound care centers, the large number of treatment procedures conducted in hospitals, high patient inflow in this care setting, and availability of reimbursements.

Geographical Growth Scenario:

The global advanced wound care market has been segmented into five major regions—North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. North America is the largest regional market for advanced wound care in 2020. The large share of North America in this market can be attributed to the increasing prevalence of chronic disorders, increasing healthcare spending, the increasing demand for advanced wound treatment options like advanced wound care products, and the highly developed healthcare system in the US and Canada.

Major players operating in this advanced wound care market are:

3M Company (US),

Smith & Nephew plc (UK),

ConvaTec Group Plc (UK),

Coloplast A/S (Denmark),

Mölnlycke Health Care AB (Sweden),

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation (US),

PAUL HARTMANN AG (Germany),

B. Braun Melsungen AG (Germany),

Cardinal Health, Inc. (US),

Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (US),

Misonix, Inc. (US),

MiMedx Group, Inc. (US),

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (US),

Lohmann & Rauscher GmbH & Co. KG (Germany),

DeRoyal Industries, Inc. (US),

Medline Industries, Inc. (US),

DermaRite Industries, LLC (US),

Kerecis (Iceland),

Advancis Medical (UK),

Winner Medical Co., Ltd. (China),

Hollister Incorporated (US),

Mil Laboratories Pvt. Ltd. (India),

Shield Line (US),

ZENI MEDICAL (US),

Carilex Medical (Germany),

Pensar Medical, LLC (US),

Wuhan VSD Medical Science & Technology Co., Ltd. (China), and

HAROMED B.V. (Belgium).



