Rainwear Market is predicted to Develop at a CAGR of 5.9 % during the Forecast Period, Observes TMR Study

Wilmington, Delaware, United States, June 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The value of global rainwear market was clocked at US$ 1.28 Bn in 2021. The market is anticipated to rise at a CAGR of 5.9% during the forecast period, from 2022 to 2031. The global rainwear market is estimated to reach US$ 2.24 Bn by 2031. It is anticipated that the need for personal protective equipment will increase due to fluctuating climatic conditions across the world. The growth in outdoor activities as well as the use of protective clothing during monsoon are the main factors driving the global rainwear market. Demand for rainwear is projected to increase with the development of products that are water-resistant, breathable, and waterproof, which is likely to broaden scope for rainwear market technology & vendor.



Since more people are using smartphones as well as other electronic devices, the demand for rainwear is expected to increase significantly online. This is due to online buying offers clients a wide range of options as well as convenience. As people become more aware of the benefits of using natural fabrics for suits and rain jackets, the market for rainwear is anticipated to observe high growth. In order to offer innovative products, the market participants are concentrating on boosting their production capacity. Children's raincoat market is expected to offer lucrative growth prospects for the leading manufacturers.

The inclination toward engaging in leisure and outdoor activities including mountaineering, hiking, and campaign biking is being driven by the growing millennial generation, which is likely to boost raincoat market size. Rainwear is now more in demand as a result of this. Outdoor activities have a long history in developed nations and regions including Europe and the US. In the United States, 160.7 million people over the age of six, or about 53% of the population, engaged in at least one outdoor pursuit in 2020, as per the Outdoor Industry Association (OIA). Apart from outdoor activities, during the Covid-19 pandemic, motorbike helmets and raincoats have been used by medical professionals as a substitute of their personal protective equipment to deal with the patients.

Key Findings of Market Report

People who commute in cities find public transport to be time-consuming. As a result, many choose to go to work utilizing privately owned vehicles like bicycles, bikes, and automobiles. This has prompted individuals to buy clothing to shield themselves from the outdoor elements such as pollution, dust, wind or heat when traveling in densely populated areas. As a result, commuters all around the world are increasingly adopting rainwear like motorbike rainwear. For various weather circumstances, consumers choose different forms of rainwear. This is likely to inspire rainwear designers as well as top raincoat manufacturers to create fresh patterns and styles.





The rain suits category is anticipated to account for a significant portion of the market throughout the forecast timeframe. It is anticipated to rise significantly during the predicted period. The popularity of rain suits has increased largely as a result of leading raincoat manufacturers releasing cutting-edge jackets that are water-resistant, breathable, waterproof, and windproof.





Based on material, the blended fabric category is anticipated to expand at a significant growth rate during the forecast timeline. End users can enjoy a number of advantages from blending fabric rainwear throughout the year and in all types of weather. In order to generate more revenue, producers are emphasizing an increase in the output of rainwear made from blended fabrics.

Global Rainwear Market: Growth Drivers

The rain jackets & suits industry is also being helped by the rising popularity of 3-in-1 jackets made of a variety of layers, shells, and materials. People who use bicycles for different purposes like hiking, camping, commuting, and other outdoor activities are also likely to increase their need for rainwear such as rain pants and rain suits. Rise in the number of commuters is also expected to broaden waterproof jacket market scope.





The Asia Pacific rainwear market is anticipated to expand at a notable CAGR during the forecast period. Due to the large population, climate changes, unseasonal weather patterns, and significant rainfall in the region, the regional market is anticipated to lead the global rainwear market.



Global Rainwear Market: Key Players

Some of the key market players are

NZ Seasonal Wear Private Limited

Columbia Sportswear Company

Splashy Rainwear USA

Wildcraft India Pvt. Ltd.

Black Diamond Equipment, Ltd.

The North Face

Global Rainwear Market: Segmentation

Product Type

Rain Jackets

Rain Pants

Rain Suits

Others

Material

Polyester Fabric

Nylon

Vinyl

Gore-Tex

Blended Fabric

Others

Application

Bike Riding

Camping & Hiking

Others



Size

Small

Medium

Large



End-User

Men

Women

Children



Distribution Channel

Online

Offline

