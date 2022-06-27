Decisions of the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders of AS Baltika

English Estonian

On 1st of June 2022, the Management Board of AS Baltika proposed to the shareholders to adopt the resolutions of the annual general meeting of shareholders stated below without convening the meeting.

The notice of the general meeting was published on 1st of June 2022 in the stock exchange information system, on AS Baltika website www.baltikagroup.com .

The resolutions of the general meeting of shareholders were voted by 3 shareholders, whose shares represented 48,863,078 votes or 90.35 % of the total share capital. If a shareholder abstained, he/she was deemed to have voted against.

On 22nd June 2022, the shareholders of AS Baltika resolved:

1. Approval of the annual report for 2021

To approve the annual report of AS Baltika for 2021 in the submitted form.

The shareholders voted in favor of 48,863,078 votes or 90.35 % of the votes.

2. Distribution of profit for the financial year 2021

To approve the consolidated net loss for the financial year 2021 in the amount of 2,900,644 euros.

The shareholders voted in favor of 48,863,078 votes or 90.35 % of the votes.

3. Appointment of the auditor and remuneration procedure

To appoint KPGM Baltics OÜ as the auditor of AS Baltika for the audit of the annual report for 2022-2023 and to pay the auditor in accordance with the contract to be entered into.

The shareholders voted in favor of 48,863,078 votes or 90.35 % of the votes.





The voting record of the general meeting will be published on the website of AS Baltika www.baltikagroup.com/annual-general-meeting/





Brigitta Kippak

Member of the Management Board